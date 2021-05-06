The dancer and choreographer Maximiliano Guerra criticized the unfortunate phrase of the mayor of Ensenada, Mario Secco, who during an act with President Alberto Fernández and his vice Cristina Kirchner paraphrased the dictator Leopoldo Fortunato Galtieri.

“To the gentleman who said ‘if you want to come, let them come’, like Galtieri once, open your eyes, because we are already”, Expressed in dialogue with radio Miter.

On Wednesday, Secco paraphrased the dictator Leopoldo Fortunato Galtieri, who on April 2, 1982 spoke the same words from the Plaza de Mayo, in the midst of the Malvinas War, in a challenge to London.

“In the 220 years that Ensenada has lived, we are more prepared than ever. If you want to come, let them come. We are prepared comrades to fight him in the elections. They will have Justice on their side, the economic power and the media, but they will never have the love of the people, “said the mayor in a message to the opposition.

However, the reference of the choreographer, currently close to the PRO and Patricia Bullrich, is to the “battle” against the coronavirus in Argentina. And he expressed his “pain” for the VIP vaccination.

Alberto Fernández, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner; Sergio Massa; Axel Kicillof; Jorge Ferraresi; and Mario Secco.

“We have a regrettable inheritance, the most immoral situation in the history of Argentina was the theft of vaccines. With that they are playing political partisanship and that is very bad because they are forgetting the people,” he said.

Criticism of the Government and campaign with Bullrich

In 2020, Guerra made public his criticism of the Fernández government’s handling of the pandemic and also did not rule out being part of the Together for Change list in the next legislative elections in 2021.

Now he told about his approach to Bullrich to work together in the creation of PRO Social, where – according to him – he plays a role close to the people and where he can raise his positions.

At the same time, he again criticized the President for his speech against the Judiciary, after the setback that the court’s ruling that ratified the autonomy of Buenos Aires implied for the national government and asked to guarantee face-to-face classes.

“How does justice stop? Let’s be honest, sensible. We have a country that has to live with the separation of powers because that is how democracy is. They are like whimsical babies who took the lollipop out of him, “he said.

Finally, he redoubled his questions about Kirchnerism. “In my adolescence I was a Peronist; the last discussions were the other way around. I took the side that I always was; separate Kirchnerism from Peronism. Peronism has a republican base, which defended the worker; and Kirchnerism defends vagrants,” he declared War.

JPE