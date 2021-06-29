In recent times, Maximiliano Guerra began to alternate the great passion of his life, ballet, or dance in general, with his new role as an affiliate of the PRO. From that place, on Monday night he shot thick ammunition against the government and supported Patricia Bullrich in her fight within the Juntos por el Cambio intern.

“Alberto Fernández sometimes makes me sad, deep down must be a bad person. But it makes me sad because maybe he tried to do something that he couldn’t, that they weren’t going to let him. I think it is very undervalued and very out of the street, as if lost, “he attacked in an interview with TN.

As it began with the President, it continued with its vice president, Cristina Kirchner, always Without mincing words.

“As a woman, nothing (to say). As a political leader, Cristina was the worst thing that happened to Argentina“, I consider.

There were also words for Néstor Kirchner: “They are almost the same (Cristina Kirchner) with Néstor. Néstor was very clever and intelligent in running to (Eduardo) Duhalde and took a position of autocracy. It devastated him. He took over Human Rights, they continued working with subsidies, which Duhalde had set as an emergency “.

The confrontation between Guerra and Kirchnerism is not new. In fact, he remembered an episode that he lived a few years ago in which he felt haunted by his ideas.

“I have felt political discrimination. When Marcelo Tinelli called me to work on channel 13, I happened to fall for the AFIP and he took me out even my underpants. I think there was discrimination there. It was between 2012 and 2014. Kirchnerism has this way of acting, generally, “he denounced.

Moreover, he assured that he has “many colleagues from the culture who are not Kirchner and they are afraid to say it, because they are afraid of losing their job. Kirchnerism has always been handled with many boxes. “

His membership and support for Patricia Bullrich

“I have been affiliated with the PRO for a year, a little less. How is my participation? I actively participate, very close to Patricia Bullrich. I think he has a very important leadership, a very interesting job of getting closer to the people, “he explained his role in party militancy.

And it was after A chat with Mauricio Macri who contacted the current president of PRO.

“When I spoke with Mauricio after PASO 2019, he told me: ‘Talk to Patricia.’ And Patricia, chatting and so on, tells me ‘we’re going to put together the PRO’s social leg.’ we set up the PRO Social together with a group of important leaders to get closer to the people. For me, it is important that the rulers are close to the people, “he said.

Guerra assured that he was always “interested in politics, from a very young age.” So, “when the Macri government fell in the PASO “, he communicated with the then president.

“I told him: ‘I’m here, I’m democratic, I want to help my country. That’s why I came back from living in Europe, ‘”he said.

Now, Bullrich’s hillside, he accompanies her on her campaign for the next legislative elections, in which the former Minister of Security wants to lead the list of Together for Change in the City of Buenos Aires.

“Patricia has been since they lost the elections, since she left the ministry, working alongside the people. She accompanied people in the pandemic, approached people who lost their jobs, was with the main causes, stood in front of Vicentín, with the ground connections … Patricia is the ideal person to head a unit list. I’m not talking about dividing, I think it has to be a unit list, “he said.

Neo-golpism or progress

Maximiliano Guerra was one of the signatories of the harsh letter from intellectuals and artists critical of the Government, released last Thursday, June 24, entitled “” Argentine democracy at the crossroads: neo-golpism or progress“.

“We must have another chance to continue on that path that had begun with the Macri government, a republican path of freedom and democracy. Neo-golpism is today’s form of coups, which are different from those of the military, who took the cannons into the streets, “he explained.

For the dancer, “today the coup d’état can be done through poverty, to monopolize the social situation as part of the vote, and this it is done through the economy“.

In the harsh text, among other things, it was warned that “the ‘let’s go for everything’ received a disturbing update” and assured that “if Kirchnerism adds new seats” in this year’s legislative elections, “will empty every last drop of democracy”.

The tribute to the deceased by coronavirus

“The tribute it should have been from the place of apologizing and sorry. You have to do a tribute like this with their relatives, because it is the way to give them a pat on the back at least and tell them: ‘the truth, I sent one’ “, Guerra criticized the act that the Government carried out on Sunday to honor those who died from coronavirus in the country.

And he added: “If you looked there, most of them had the vaccines in their arms of all those people who died and the vaccine did not arrive in time“.

“It seems to me that the act it was not in good taste. Respect for colleagues who participated (artists). If they pay you, they pay you, it’s our job, I’m not going to judge whether they charged or not. Afterwards, one can agree or not, “he considered.

DB