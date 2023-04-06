Maximiliano Bello, an ocean public policy expert and executive advisor to Mission Blue at a hotel in Santiago, Chile. sofia yanjari

EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

To measure to what extent the expert in international oceanic policies Maximiliano Bello (48 years old, Santiago de Chile) is committed to protecting the oceans, the question that he asks whether it is necessary for people to eat salmon is a reference. “When they ask me if I want to destroy the salmon farming industry, I answer no, that what I want is to protect Patagonia, and if they comply with the standards that allow that, maybe it is welcome,” the award-winning environmentalist said Tuesday in a hotel in the center of Santiago, capital of the second largest producer of salmonids, second only to Norway.

The executive adviser of Mission Blue, an organization that urges communities and governments to protect marine life, urges raising the standards of production, export, and state control of the salmon farming industry, “the main threat in Patagonia ”. Bello explains that in the South American country, where there are no native salmon, in a farming cage for 50 salmon, they can put twice as many to produce faster and in greater volume. In overcrowding, the fish become stressed and their immune systems decrease, which ends up making them sick. To avoid that, salmon farms feed them preventative antibiotics.

“It cannot be that in Norway they produce with a kilo of antibiotics and in Chile with 100. That tells you that what they are producing is of poor quality,” says the right hand of Sylvia Earle, the most important marine scientist in the world. Bello proposes changing the model towards the Norwegian one: greater regulations, production of more expensive salmon and less quantity. “Some companies will likely find themselves unable to keep up and those able to keep up survive. The number will depend on what the environment can withstand and not on what the business can produce,” says the expert, whose name has just been assigned to a blue whale registered by the Great Whale Conservancy, an organization that protects cetaceans. .

Maximiliano Bello, an ocean public policy expert and executive advisor to Mission Blue at a hotel in Santiago, Chile. sofia yanjari

The environmentalist wants the market to understand that salmon is “a luxury item that comes at a cost. Not only what is paid, but in Patagonia”. He clarifies that this is not the only affected species, but also “lots” of other free-living species that are transformed into food called pellets, a kind of tablets made from fish converted into fishmeal and mixed with chemicals. Among those affected, he mentions krill, anchovies and sardines, which feed sharks, whales or dolphins, among others.

“When you are putting more pressure on free-roaming fish, you are polluting and destroying features of a pristine environment that could be a refuge from climate change, you ask yourself: do we really need to eat that salmon?” Bello muses. “We are not producing for poor people who need that protein for food security reasons. It is for people with a purchasing power to buy something else. It’s all just a matter of marketing,” she adds.

Salmon farming, concentrated in southern Chile, offers 70,000 jobs: 20,000 direct and nearly 50,000 indirect, according to data from SalmonChile, the association that brings together producers. “I don’t want to leave people without work. We have to jointly seek solutions to place such a high value on other activities that allow the salmon farm to be replaced ”, he maintains. An employment alternative, she affirms, could be the ancestral knowledge of the communities about the Patagonian algae forests -one of the largest in the world-, the ecosystem with the greatest carbon sequestration in the world, with “the capacity to regenerate this planet”. .

A new Fisheries Law is expected to be introduced to the Chilean Congress this semester. Bello says the key first step for the industry must be to get out of protected areas. “The State gave concessions to the industry in places that it shouldn’t, but that they didn’t know about at the time,” he says. There are 1,359 aquaculture concessions in force nationwide, of which 30% are located within marine portions of the National System of State Protected Wilderness Areas, according to a report by the Terram Foundationprepared with data from the Undersecretary of Fisheries (Subpesca) and the National Fisheries Service (Sernapesca) presented in October 2022 in the Chamber of Deputies.

To install the debate on the future of the salmon farming industry, Bello is leading the “Discovering Patagonia Blue” program. The interview takes place before a 10-day expedition to Patagonia, in which the environmentalist will be accompanied by scientists, ecologists, and a world-class audiovisual team. The three-year project, for which they raised the first 300,000 dollars, will seek to show, through documentaries, open television programs and videos for different media, what is hidden in the southern waters. “When they tell you Patagonia, one thinks of mountains, glaciers, forests, but few people know what is under the water,” he enthused, before listing some of the area’s natural wealth: the 40,000 islands and islets, the multiple fjords with gigantic and unique species, colonies of seabirds, chungungos, otters, sea lions, underwater forests, and much more.

In the recordings they will address the impact of salmon farming and how certain areas have been degraded, but above all they want to show the beauty of the end of the world. Give value to the unknown territory and communities so that, once people know what it is about, they want to do something to defend it from threats. And so, as Bello has done for the last 20 years, they too become guardians of the ocean.