-Bonaerense radicalism will preside after another disputed internal and with crosses. How is the party in the province?

-We are going to summon the unit to work within the framework of a broad opposition coalition, with the aim of leading it. We cannot live on historical conquests, that is part of the assets of radicalism, but we have to respond to the demands of the present and the challenges of the future. We intend to be the backbone of Together for Change, with the leadership of those men and women who, regardless of age, get up every day to build a more just, free and fraternal society.

– Did it bother you that they accused the ruling party of having a minority complex or of servility with the PRO?

-It is a campaign story, that would be left to the PRO and would not bring it to the UCR. We all know where we come from and how we are today. In the years prior to 2015 we had a party with few mayors, weak legislative blocs, little representation of councilors and a disorganized Radical Youth. Radicalism went from 11 to 32 mayors, from two national deputies to six. He regained his vocation for power. On this strength we are going to build the radicalism of the future, which is a party based on ideas, political organization and new leaderships.

-Do you criticize the role of provincial radicalism during the government of María Eugenia Vidal?

-During that government we felt part of the policies that were carried out: the free student ticket, the distribution of public works regardless of the mayor’s political color, the elimination of privileged retirements, the gender parity law for lists legislative. We participate and feel represented by many of those policies.

-How do you evaluate Kicillof’s management?

-With a lot of uncertainty, a management that from our point of view did not start, that does not have any management seal, with permanent contradictions. We see it with great concern. The problems are many, linked to insecurity, how do we recover educational quality …

– The Posse sector says that the result is practically a tie and that the tiebreaker will be in the primaries. Are you already preparing for another fight?

-We are discussing the leadership of radicalism in the province of Buenos Aires. When the time comes, all candidacies in the opposition coalition must be resolved according to what the law establishes. In open prisons, which can be used or not, in all categories: national, provincial and municipal.

-It is established that Vidal, if he decides to appear in the province, would order the disputes and will be the head of the list of Together for Change almost without discussion. What will radicalism do?

-That is a decision that Vidal and the PRO have to make. We are going to work so that radicalism has its candidate.

-This intern functioned as the entry of Facundo Manes into politics. Will you be a candidate this year?

-Facundo is a social actor with a deep political vocation. I would like him to be a candidate, but it is a decision that he will have to make.

– Was there support from PRO mayors, as the Posse sector accused?

-No way. There was no interference. We faced this election with a list of renewal, with radicals who decided to get involved like Gastón Manes. Intellectuals committed to the ideas of Argentina and the province such as Andres Malamud, women who fought all their lives for equality such as María Luisa Storani, 27 of the 32 mayors, the only woman mayor as a candidate for vice president, and the Radical Youth. Our list represents identity, membership and party behavior. If we had all left the UCR, today the party might not exist.

-In the PRO, the dispute for the candidacy for governor has already started: in addition to Vidal, Jorge Macri, Diego Santilli, Cristian Ritondo and other mayors have aspirations. Will radicalism give that fight?

-Radicism aspires to have candidates for governor and president of our political force in 2023 and we are going to work for that. Manes can be a candidate for president, for governor, but you don’t have to put the cart before the horse. We must pass 2021.

-Posse had expressed his aspirations in the province, to what extent does the defeat in this inmate weaken him?

-Anyone with a vocation to be a candidate must have the will to work for that goal. Hopefully radicalism has more than one candidate for governor. When a party builds a good government program, candidates emerge and our party is in a position to have more than one.

– Lousteau was questioned in the previous election for having been Cristina Kirchner’s minister, for resolution 125 and for “personalist”. Doesn’t that wear go against the party itself?

-I don’t discuss people, I discuss ideas. Agreements must be found rather than disagreements, and radicalism has to be part of a power project led by the Nation, the City and the province of Buenos Aires.

-There is a debate in Together for Change about the ideological positioning, between the center-right to avoid leakage of votes towards the liberals or more to the center, a social democratic space. What is your position?

-Radicalism has to occupy the progressive place in the framework of a broad opposition coalition. We need to expand into sectors such as the GEN of Margarita Stolbizer, socialism and Pablo Javkin.

Look also