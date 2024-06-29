The imperial house of the Habsburgs ruled Europe for more than six centuries. For a time they ruled the destiny of Spain, Hungary, Portugal, Austria and Italy. At the beginning of the 17th century, Charles II of Spain, The Bewitchedleft the country embroiled in a dynastic war due to his inability to have descendants with either of his two wives, thus prolonging the control of the Austrians in Spain. He was the last member of the Habsburgs to govern Castilian soil. Now, although far from being in possession of a kingdom, Archduke Maximilian of Habsburg (Paris, 63 years old), who is part of the Austrian family tree, lives between Madrid and England. He does not like to boast of his title, but his blood reveals it: his great-uncle, Emperor Charles I, was the last to govern the Austro-Hungarian Empire. He is the second cousin of Queen Sofia, and his mother was a cousin of Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

In the eighties, he fell in love with the wild nights of Madrid. The good and the bad. Years later, he suffered the death of one of his sisters, aged just 24, from an overdose. The painful loss moved him to create, in 2001, the Recal Foundation, an institution dedicated to helping people addicted to alcohol, drugs, sex, shopping… He has just opened a new centre in Madrid to care for people with eating disorders. The Archduke of Austria welcomes us in the office of his clinic, in Majadahonda (Madrid), dressed in a green linen suit in the purest English style.

Ask. I heard that you really like Spain.

Answer. I love this country. I have been living here for over 40 years. I came to Spanish classes in the early 1980s. [de hecho mantiene toda la entrevista en este idioma] and I fell in love with Madrid. Back then, it was a very fun city; and now it is trendy. Above all, the quality of life is exceptional.

P. Do you dedicate your life to the foundation?

R. Well, not my whole life. I am a businessman and I have factories where I produce medical devices. But of course part of my life is dedicated to the foundation.

Q. What is your clinic’s success rate in treating different addictions?

R. It is very difficult to calculate, because if you look at the success of patients who have been out of the center for less than a year it is 80-90%. But, in the long term, it is difficult to evaluate, because we do not stay in contact with everyone, then maybe one has relapsed and we do not have the data here.

Q. What is the 12-step method that you put into practice?

R. The first steps are, after all, to seek help, which is the most difficult thing for an addict. To admit that they have a problem and to seek help. Getting out of any addiction alone, whatever it may be, is very difficult without the help of others. And then, step by step, cleaning up the past. You make an inventory of the people you have hurt, always with total honesty. After the cleansing, you meditate every day on how to make a positive change when you reach the end point of the process. Step 12 is the key. When patients have recovered and are well, they go out to help others who suffer from an addiction. It is the same system as Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous.

P. It is an Anglo-Saxon model.

R. Yes, here we use a method that I learned about in England. It’s called the Minnesota method, which is the 12-step method but mixed with professional help.

Q. In your new center dedicated to helping people with Eating Disorders (ED), have you been inspired by the English model?

R. Yes, it is a disease that has grown a lot in Spain after the pandemic. The data is catastrophic. In England there are many centers dedicated to this mental illness. The system we have brought is called Mosley. Instead of admitting the patient, we help them from the family nucleus. We educate family members to treat sick people.

Archduke Maximilian von Habsburg decided to create the Recal Foundation more than 20 years ago after his sister died of an overdose. Claudio Alvarez

Q. How was your experience with drugs?

R. I have lived through the eighties. I have experienced drugs very closely and I have had to apologize to many people. I believe that anyone who has experienced alcohol and drug consumption will have done many unpleasant things in their life, and all of these things must be worked on. You have to clean them up, you have to apologize to a lot of people, and then fight to not relapse.

P. Is it the reason you started your foundation? Does it have anything to do with the death of her sister more than two decades ago from an overdose?

R. Yes, I realized how difficult it is to get out of this. I had many contacts in England, where the entire rehabilitation process is much more avant-garde, and I made the decision to found a place similar to what they did there in Madrid. The process is hard, but it shows results. It is very nice, because the patient, having recovered, is very free.

R. And his rehabilitation. How was she?

R. Leaving was not easy. The first years are not easy to live without consumption. But thanks to the Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous sessions I was able to return to the light.

P. Are you still attending the sessions?

R. I go regularly and it works for me. The disease is for life, the only thing that can be stopped is consumption. Patients who leave our centers and continue going to these support groups manage to get out of a bad life. Those who tend to leave them tend to return to sin. Here we are strong advocates of attending these support groups regularly.

Maximilian of Habsburg counts among his supports that of Cayetano Martínez de Irujo and the Infanta Elena. Claudio Alvarez

P. Cayetano Martínez de Irujo has been a member of the foundation’s board of trustees since he recovered from his addictions. Are they good friends?

R. He is a lifelong friend and also has a difficult career. He has been very honest with himself, and has faced up to his illness. He is a person who helps us a lot in the board. He who has suffered what we suffer here, and has a big heart, always wants to help, and he is an example of that.

P. Do you have good benefactors? Infanta Elena does not miss a charity dinner at Recalde…

R. Yes, we have a lot of help. We have a gala dinner in September where many very generous people come and donate a lot of money. And then there are many organisations, such as Mapfre or La Caixa, that have helped us a lot more with the construction of the centre and continue to offer generous payments every year.

Q. It has been reported that Queen Elizabeth II was also very generous.

R. At my mother’s 80th birthday celebration, Queen Elizabeth II was invited. So, my mother didn’t want any presents because she said she was too old to be invited, and she asked the guests at the dinner to make a donation to my foundation. Well, the party ended and a month later we received a telegram from Buckingham Palace asking for our bank details. A few days later, we received a very generous transfer.

Q. Your great-uncle, the last emperor of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, was beatified by Pope John Paul II for being a faithful promoter of peace. Can we say that your inclination to do good runs in your family?

R. Well, yes. We are a generous family, we dedicate part of our lives to helping others.