with VIDEOMaxime Meiland got married today with her partner Leroy Molkenboer. The two gave each other the yes in Oud Poelgeest castle in Oegstgeest, reports RTL Boulevard who was present at the ceremony.
According to the entertainment program, the youngest daughter of the well-known reality family Meiland was accompanied to the altar by her mother Erica Renkema. Father Martien Meiland and sister Montana subsequently became the witnesses of the yes.
The 26-year-old Maxime chose a cream off the shoulder wedding dress with a tulle skirt, as can be seen in a photo of RTL Boulevard. The blonde has also opted for a huge veil. Leroy dressed in a light blue suit with a white shirt and white tie.
It remains silent on the social media channels of the reality stars for the time being. Both Maxime and Leroy have not yet shared anything from the wedding. Father Martien and sister Montana have not made any pictures of the festive day known to the world.
The Meiland scion announced in March that cameraman Leroy had fallen for her. That showed the SBS 6 face with a series of romantic snapshots on Instagram. Her answer was clear: ‘Yeah!’
Maxime and Leroy met about two years ago in France during the filming of Chateau Meiland. At the beginning of last year they announced that they were going to live together, last September they welcomed daughter Vivé. Maxime also has a daughter from a previous relationship, Claire. Father Martien called Leroy Maxime’s ‘first real boyfriend’.
