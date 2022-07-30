According to the entertainment program, the youngest daughter of the well-known reality family Meiland was accompanied to the altar by her mother Erica Renkema. Father Martien Meiland and sister Montana subsequently became the witnesses of the yes.

The 26-year-old Maxime chose a cream off the shoulder wedding dress with a tulle skirt, as can be seen in a photo of RTL Boulevard. The blonde has also opted for a huge veil. Leroy dressed in a light blue suit with a white shirt and white tie.