A photo from his personal album, taken in 1999, when the young Argentinean Máxima Zorreguieta had just met Prince William of Orange, appears among the postage stamps commemorating the 50th birthday of the Dutch sovereign’s wife. Máxima meets them on May 17, and arrives as a wife, mother of three daughters, the princesses Amalia, Alexia and Ariane, and with a professional work in the field of economic development deployed thanks to her room for maneuver within the Real home. She also does so with the first decline in popularity since her husband’s enthronement in 2013, due in large part to her vacations during the pandemic. Although Máxima has been a royal consort for almost a decade, her photo album has been filled with unexpected moments since her 2002 wedding in Amsterdam. An event that introduced a young woman born in Buenos Aires to a middle-class family 12,000 kilometers from her adopted land into the world of European royalty.

From the moment Máxima spoke in Dutch in 2001, during the television interview featuring her as the fiancée of then-Prince William, her popularity began to rise. The couple had overcome the initial rejection of Parliament that the royal house be related to someone like his father, Jorge Zorreguieta, who was Secretary of Agriculture (1976 and 1981) during the period of government of the dictator Jorge Rafael Videla. As the father’s political ties were not translated into legal cases, and the investigation carried out at the request of the Dutch Government concluded “that he was not involved in the repression, although it is probable that he was informed of the human rights violations”, the couple moved on. However, Máxima’s parents were forced to absent themselves from the wedding, and she was then an orphan bride who cried without losing her composure during the ceremony. There he suddenly won the favor of his new compatriots, who did not blame his daughter for possible paternal mistakes. With the passage of time, her popularity as a princess only increased, a fact applauded by her husband.

As queen consort, the same has happened, until an apparent lack of empathy for her fellow citizens during the pandemic has turned everything upside down. It was last October, when the Dutch Government had decreed a partial confinement to stop the contagions, and despite this, Guillermo, Máxima and their three daughters traveled to their summer village of Kranidi, on the Peloponnese peninsula. Technically they could leave because Greece was open to tourism, but the departure was so rejected that they rushed back and had to apologize. Later it was learned that they planned to spend Christmas in Argentina, a trip that they canceled. Six months later, the effects of this error in judgment have been verified in the results of the survey published on April 27, King’s Day, because it is also Guillermo’s birthday (54). The survey this time has reflected a notable decrease in public approval of Máxima, which has gone from 83% to 68%. That four out of ten of the thousand respondents believed that the royal couple “do not know well what happens in society during the pandemic” was also an unexpected blow. After the personal apologies in October, there have been no further statements and the royal couple have continued their work by putting on the best possible face.

On the occasion of Máxima’s 50th anniversary, biographies have been published in the Netherlands and another in Argentina. The Dutch economist and journalist Marcia Luyten signs the first, in two volumes, the first of which has already appeared. They are titled, respectively, Moederland Y Vaderland (homeland, in both cases, referred here to Argentina and the Netherlands) and the author highlights the importance of friends for Máxima and her self-confidence. As a consort, Máxima is in a difficult position, and her predecessors, Princes Hendrik, Bernardo and Claus [bisabuelo, abuelo y padre del rey Guillermo] they had their own problems with the barriers imposed. She carries out her task with ease, with a persuasive naturalness ”. The books in turn reflect his life in Argentina and the current relevance of the monarchy, “at a time when liberal democracy faces the challenge of populism and nationalism”

Maxima, building a queen (Plaza y Janés) is the biography signed by the Argentines Paula Galloni and Rodolfo Vera Calderón. It promises journalistic rigor “and juicy testimonies about the journey of a young girl raised to fulfill the mandate that her father started and for which she was educated: climb to the highest possible level.” The other biography in Dutch is of the journalist Rick Evers. Titled Maxima, Meer dan Majesteit (Maximum, more than majesty), portrays a year of work by the queen, and the organizations with which she operates, including the United Nations.