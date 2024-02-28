With videoIn the coming months, Queen Máxima will 'consider' whether she wants to continue her UN role. In September, she has been a special advocate for inclusive finance at the United Nations for fifteen years and her mandate will end. The number of people worldwide who have access to financial services has doubled in those years. “The question is what my added value is, I am thinking about that,” the queen says in an exclusive interview with this site, which will be published next weekend.