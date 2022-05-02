Russian-American filmmaker Maxim Pozdorovkin (Moscow, 41 years old) is a privileged observer of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Graduated from Harvard and a writer, he is the author of award-winning documentaries on the construction of the character of Donald Trump by the official Russian media or the Pussy Riot, the female punk group persecuted by the Kremlin for daring to draw attention, as early as 2012, to the authoritarian drift of Vladimir Putin.

Pozdorovkin believes that the longer the war goes on, the more dangerous and unpredictable Putin will be. “The first reason is the psychology of it. A famous scene appears in his autobiography, in which a young Putin observes a rat trapped in a corner. He learned that the only thing the rat can do is bite, nothing else. So he doesn’t know how to defuse, he doesn’t know how to lose, he doesn’t know how to be nice. He only knows aggression, retaliation and attack. Second is his paranoia about his health. We know you have thyroid cancer from newly published research. He is obsessed with being able to be poisoned. In the circle of people around him he has replaced a thousand, and is now undertaking a purge within the FSB [servicio de espionaje, heredero del KGB] and within the Army” for the setbacks suffered in Ukraine.

The substitutes for the purged, the filmmaker underlines, multiply the unpredictability of Putin’s reaction, because “as we saw with Stalin, they are just loyal, complete idiots, absolute degenerates who would press the button and move on.” Around the czar, Pozdorovkin insists, and also in the ranks of the army, “there are not the most talented, but people of medium profile, because the brilliant ones have been purged. That is terrifying, the most apocalyptic minds in the FSB are now their only sources of information”, he explains at his New York address.

Pozdorovkin debunks the cliché that Russians need a strong, authoritarian leader. “It’s worse than a cliché. The real danger now is that when you have been in power for so long [como Putin]you inevitably start comparing yourself to Stalin or other strong leaders, and thinking in terms of conservative historical narratives of conquest and capture. A very important idea, quoting Hannah Arendt, is that tyrants fabricate and invent the laws of history and then inevitably enforce them.”

That legend about the need, almost fatalistic or deterministic, for a strong leader is, according to the filmmaker, “a kind of anti-enlightenment thing that has survived in the Russian mentality for a long time, promoted even by sacred cows like Dostoevsky, of whom it is impossible Name someone you didn’t hate.” “He hated Europeans. He was a rabid anti-Semite. He hated the Ukrainians. Many of these tendencies towards patriarchal autocracy have been used by those in power to prevent any kind of democratic reform. But it is silly to think that we need a strong hand because it is an immense territory, ”continues the creator, who has family in Russia. “It’s all nonsense that the Kremlin feeds. When this type of argument is used, the exact opposite can also be proved, as the example of the anarchist prince Kropotkin demonstrates, who thought that Russia’s great size meant that we competed against the threat of nature and that this should encourage a much greater altruism. more biological and the cooperation of the people”.

Contrary to historical archetypes, Pozdorovkin emphasizes that among Putin’s ideological mentors, such as Aleksandr Dugin (inspirer of the doctrine of Eurasianism) or the late mathematician Igor Shafarevich (a Soviet dissident who reconverted to nationalism) “there are not many historians, but rather people of science who tend to think in this type of material laws, although they know enough history to be able to improvise.”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The filmmaker, who has just made a film about the connection between conspiracy theories and anti-Semitism, “which turned Jews into scapegoats”, argues that the Kremlin’s propaganda should not be explained in binary terms: “Truth vs. lie”. “That says almost nothing about its actual functioning, because the most important thing is certain types of emotional coordinates of victimhood created over decades,” he adds.

The creator points out a revealing fact about the functioning of propaganda, as well as about the deep fracture of the population between credulity and cynicism; a pit, in his opinion, in which there is no room for change. “Russia has a very aging population. Unlike countries in the Middle East, such as Egypt, with a very young and educated population, there are many older people who depend on television. Getting him to be servile and believe anything is the easiest thing”. And the young? “They are so apolitical and cynical about the possibility of a political process [de cambio] that it’s very hard to get them to care about something as horrible as what’s going on. It is very worrying”.

“Very few people in Nazi Germany were really violently anti-Semitic. There were, but for the most part they were indifferent or unconcerned about so-called Jewish questions, passively accepting [el mensaje oficial]. And while I’m very suspicious of the Nazi parallel, there’s a postmodern version of that in Russia.” According to the filmmaker, the discourse on the hidden interests of those who denounce the atrocities in Ukraine or document war crimes is penetrating among Russians: “It is the vision that has penetrated society, and the true explanation of the levels of support [a Putin] in all the polls, although I am very skeptical about some of them.”

After Putin’s approval ratings, “you don’t have to ask yourself if people really believe that the Ukrainians have shot at their own people or orchestrated massacres of the population. [para granjearse el favor de Occidente]but because of the broad emotional coordinates that have been established for a decade”, he insists.

The denunciation of the autocratic drift of Russia had perhaps a turning point in the action of the group Pussy Riot, with its performance at Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior in 2012. “Pussy Riot deserve credit for innovating the tactic of baiting the bear to reveal what it’s really capable of. Now that we know how quickly we can return to Stalinism, I respect that tactic all the more. Before, I was slightly ambivalent, but now we see that it was all true, and they put their finger on it.” The Pussy Riot were tried and two of them sentenced to prison terms that same year in a sentence highly criticized by the West.

Still from ‘Our new president’, the documentary by Maxim Pozdorovkin on the construction of the image of Donald Trump by the official Russian media.

Those postmodern pioneers of freedom of expression in Russia, a global phenomenon in their day, were not the only ones, nor were they spontaneous. “The demonstrations against the fraudulent parliamentary elections in 2012 were the first in which intellectuals, artists or journalists, the middle class, rose up as a kind of political force. At that time Putin already mistrusted them, hated the liberals and saw them as fifth columnists. But in terms of public awareness and the repression that he brought, they were the harbingers of what was to come later.” Then came the annexation of Crimea, support for the separatist rebellion in Donbas, political assassinations such as those of Boris Nemtsov and the frustrated attempts to kill Alexei Navalny or the former spy traitor Sergei Skripal. A disturbing direct line, sometimes in zigzag, until the invasion of Ukraine, on February 24.

instrumentalize history

The manipulation or instrumentalization of history is another factor that underpins the official discourse. “The entire narrative of Putin’s Russia is based on changing the founding date of contemporary history from 1917 to 1945, to World War II and the victory [sobre los nazis]because it represents a kind of coming of age, and also allows establishing a continuity between the first 19 centuries of Russia and the present, bypassing communism and also allowing the theft of the country, supervised by Putin himself”, he says in reference to the corruption.

The celebration of May 9, 1945 — a day that is officially commemorated throughout Russia, and in the former Soviet space, as the day of victory in the Great Patriotic War — shows why “Putin — a person who does not know how to de-escalate, that he is more and more surrounded by cannons, that maybe he is dying and fatalistic and does not care about his own people – he will be more dangerous if the war is prolonged”.

Between the thousands of young professionals who leave the country and the most apathetic or cynical, is there any middle way, capable of bringing about change? “I don’t know, the last month and a half has been very hard. It has been very difficult to see any silver lining. The only thing clear is that every day that passes is worse. The exodus of many professionals could cause some kind of internal economic collapse. But at the same time, according to data on the origin of the dead soldiers [en Ucrania], not a single youth from Moscow or the Moscow region has fallen in combat, which is surprising. That shows that all apolitical and well-off young people are buying the exemption from not being drafted. None of them, or perhaps a minimum 1%, are in the front, only [están] those who come from economically depressed regions”.

The only hope for change, Pozdorovkin points out, is the sum of imponderables, each darker: that people leave as the economy collapses, and vice versa, “and maybe the doctors are not as good and [Putin] he dies”. The alleged illness of the leader is a state secret locked away within the walls of the Kremlin.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.