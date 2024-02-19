The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed the death of defector pilot Maxim Kuzminov

Pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who hijacked a Russian military helicopter Mi-8 for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), was shot in Spain. Information about this confirmed in a commentary to RBC-Ukraine, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrey Yusov.

By data According to the Italian publication Il Corrispondente, Kuzminov’s murder occurred in the Spanish city of Villajoyosa in Alicante on February 13. 12 bullet wounds were found on Kuzminov’s body. He was allegedly shot first and then his body was run over by a car. In October 2023, the Russian military promised to deal with the defector pilot.

Versions of what happened to Kuzminov diverge

The Italian publication, as confirmation of its information, refers to the news that published Spanish newspaper ABC. However, in the Spanish media material, the victim is not a 28-year-old Russian pilot, but a 33-year-old Ukrainian.

Frame: Present Tense. Stories / YouTube

Otherwise, the data from the Spanish and Italian media partially coincide. According to ABC, at least six bullet wounds were found on the body of the deceased. A burnt car was also found in the neighboring town of El Campello, where the alleged killer could have fled. The Spanish newspaper writes that the body was found on the garage ramp.

There has been no official confirmation from the Spanish police yet. The source of Il Corrispondente, according to journalists, works in the Spanish Civil Guard, but chose not to present his position or name.

Russian special forces soldiers promised that Kuzminov would not live to see trial

In October last year, the Rossiya 1 TV channel aired a report where fighters who introduced themselves as special forces soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) said that pilot Kuzminov “will not live to see trial.” Behind the scenes, the journalist notes that the order to physically eliminate Maxim Kuzminov “has already been received,” and its execution is only “a matter of time.” The military personnel, in turn, promise to punish the defector pilot.

We will find the person and punish him to the fullest extent of the law of our state – for betrayal, and for betraying his brothers, brothers with whom he served directly See also The narco puts Ciudad Juárez in check: 11 dead, gunshots, Molotov cocktails and burning of businesses unnamed Russian military man

However, the Russian military does not have an intelligence agency with the acronym GRU. The agency responsible for intelligence had the abbreviation GRU, intermittently from 1942 to 2010. Then it was renamed the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Frame: Present Tense. Stories / YouTube

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed returning the name GRU to the department in an address on the occasion of the department’s centenary, but this was not done. The name GRU is used informally to refer to military intelligence.

How did Kuzminov hijack a Russian military helicopter?

In September 2023, Russian media learned that pilot Maxim Kuzminov stole a Mi-8 military helicopter from the Kursk region and flew it to the territory of Ukraine. The theft allegedly occurred in early August. Kuzminov received an offer to steal the equipment from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. In addition to Kuzminov, there were two more crew members on board, but they were not aware of the planned hijacking.

When the helicopter landed at an airfield in the Kharkov region, Kuzminov tried to reassure his colleagues and also told them that the landing site was surrounded by soldiers of the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate and resistance was useless. However, the crew members refused to surrender to the Ukrainian security forces. “As a result, both were eliminated by military intelligence officers,” stated the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov.

Maxim Kuzminov served in the 319th separate helicopter regiment of the army aviation, whose deployment point was in the Primorsky Territory. The Russian FSB opened a criminal case against Kuzminov under the article of treason.