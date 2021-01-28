In Astrakhan, they intend to reconstruct Maxim Gorky Street, the work will also affect cultural heritage sites, according to the regional service of state protection of cultural heritage sites.

The work is planned to begin this spring. The contractor will primarily focus on the modernization of water supply, sewerage and electricity networks. The sidewalk area will be expanded.

“That is, the project envisages narrowing the carriageway from the side of residential buildings and creating two lanes for the passage of cars. Parking spaces will also be provided. In addition, there are plans to build a cycle path in both directions, “- quotes the words of the acting. chief architect Dmitry Kuznetsov “Astrakhan-24”…

Vitaly Pateev, deputy head of the Kirovsky district administration, emphasizes that it is not planned to move out the residents of the houses on Maxim Gorky Street.

According to the data of the state protection service of cultural heritage objects, there are 825 cultural heritage objects on the territory of the Astrakhan region at the moment. There are more than 600 architectural monuments in Astrakhan, 391 of them are used as residential buildings.