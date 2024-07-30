Galkin appealed to the Supreme Court the refusal to exclude him from the list of foreign agents

Comedian Maxim Galkin (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) appealed to the Supreme Court the refusal to remove him from the register of foreign agents. This was reported by RIA Novosti, citing the court’s press service.

The date of the hearing has not yet been set.

The court reported that it had received Galkin’s complaint. “The date of the hearing has not been set,” the agency’s source noted.

On March 12, the Moscow City Court ruled that Galkin’s inclusion in the register of foreign agents was legal. The comedian was refused exclusion from the list of foreign agents, despite his attempts to appeal the Justice Ministry’s decision.

In May 2023, the artist filed a lawsuit against the department in the Zamoskvoretsky Court of Moscow. He demanded to remove him from the register of foreign agents, but the court refused to remove this status of a foreign agent from him.

The Kremlin did not agree with Galkin’s position

Galkin should not be excluded from the list of foreign agents, said the first deputy chair of the State Duma Committee on Culture Elena Drapeko. In her opinion, the comedian is trying to get his property back, not his good name. In addition, Galkin’s statements about Russia’s special operation in Ukraine “show that he is not our man.”

I have not heard a single anti-Russian statement from Pugacheva, and her husband Galkin made very bad statements, we are clearly not on the same path Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of Russia

The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov also spoke about Galkin’s activities. He also commented on Galkin’s possible return to the stage and emphasized that the Kremlin and the artist have “a diametrical difference of opinion.”

Alla Pugacheva was also proposed to be added to the list of foreign agents

State Duma deputy Alexey Zhuravlev sent a request to the Ministry of Justice asking to recognize Alla Pugacheva as a foreign agent. Earlier, she posted a publication on her personal page in social networks, reacting to the missile hitting the Okhmatdet children’s hospital in Kyiv.

However, the Ministry of Justice refused to recognize Pugacheva as a foreign agent. The department explained that they currently see no grounds for this. The Ministry of Justice emphasized that the artist will be included in the relevant register only after signs of a foreign agent are identified.

Comedian recognized as foreign agent in 2022

Maxim Galkin was included in the register of foreign agents on September 16, 2022. According to the Russian Ministry of Justice, the comedian is engaged in political activities, while receiving funding from Ukraine. The artist currently lives abroad.

I don’t consider myself a foreign agent, but since I am in the company of very worthy people, I will consider this a kind of reward and solemnly slap this sign on my forehead that I am recognized as a foreign agent. Maksim Galkin humorist

The comedian himself noted that he does not consider himself a foreign agent. In his opinion, an “unprecedented campaign to denigrate his name” has been launched.

Galkin emphasized that he is not ready to give up political satire and political humor, since they are a feature of his genre. “Otherwise, there is no point in doing this,” he concluded.