Producer Fadeev’s Music Restaurant Owes the Federal Tax Service 140,000 Rubles

The business of Russian producer Maxim Fadeev owes the Federal Tax Service (FTS) 140 thousand rubles. This became known Telegram– to the channel “Zvezdach”.

The total debt of the producer’s music restaurant “Uncle Max’s” is estimated at 140,374 rubles, writes “Gazeta.ru”.

It is noted that last year Fadeev’s business went into the red by 3.9 million rubles. At the same time, in 2023, the media manager registered a trademark for the “Popoi-ka” karaoke club.

