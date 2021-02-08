Russian music producer Maxim Fadeev complained of bullying after being vaccinated against COVID-19. He published a post on this topic in his Instagram-account.

The showman said that he was taken in by “Sputnik V”, after which people began to wish him death and write “a bunch of all kinds of nasty things.” They accused him of wanting the degeneration of the Russian people and calling for children to be vaccinated.

Fadeev spoke about his vaccination experience, recalling that on the first day, the vaccination site hurt slightly. Later, drowsiness appeared, which, according to the producer, was almost impossible to control. After the second vaccination, he did not experience any side effects.

“And for the most stubborn ones who constantly shout:” Don’t bet! Don’t bet! ” These are the very people whom you don’t need to listen to, ”Fadeev said.

In January, Maxim Fadeev demanded an apology from the famous nutritionist Alexei Kovalkov, who stated that he had lost 100 kilograms not on his own, but with the help of doctors and surgery. The producer threatened to sue Kovalkov if he did not apologize for libel.