Nine convictions and over ten acquittals in the maxi trial at the Roma Stadium. The judges of the eighth criminal section, after more than eight hours of deliberation, sentenced among others to The former president of the Capitoline assembly Marcello De Vito was sentenced to 8 years and 8 months, at 9 years old the lawyer Camillo Mezzacapo, at two years old the entrepreneur Luca Parnasi who opted for the abbreviated procedure. Also sentenced to 6 years and 8 months were Gianluca Bardelli, Adriano Palozzi to one year and ten months, Luca Lanzalone to 3 years, Giuseppe Statuto to one and a half years and the Lega deputy Giulio Centemero to one year, as well as Andrea Manzoni to 8 months.

Acquitted, however, were Francesco Bonifazi, former treasurer of the Democratic Party, Gianluca Talone, Domenico Petrolo, Fortunato Pititto, Fabio Serini, Claudio Santini, Francesco Prosperetti, Davide Bordoni, Giampaolo Gola, Nabor Zafiri, Paolo Desideri, Vanessa Adabire Aznar and the former councilor regional Michele Civita.