Genoa – The thieves went without fail and after forcing a window they stole 52,000 euros in cash and jewels worth 10,000 euros. The maxi theft took place yesterday afternoon in via Bottini, in Quarto. The landlady called the police and when she returned she found the bolt inserted. She passed by the garden and found the house ransacked.

Checking around the woman noticed that a red purse had been stolen where he had put the money from the sale of his deceased parents’ house. The jewels are gone too. Police cars and forensics were called to the scene to try and identify the thieves.