A big curtain white of over 20 square meters has not gone unnoticed, these days on a free beach, a Ligurian stone. Set up on the seashore on the border with Loano, near the beach volleyball court, it was occupied by a Romanian family of ten people (including two minors), residing in Lyon. The owners had been ordered to clear the area, but following their refusal, yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 17 August) at 4 pm, the carabinieri and local police intervened, with a joint action, for the dismantling and seizure of the structure. The maxi gazebo looked like a real home and in recent days it has sparked indignation on social media. The owners were sanctioned with a fine of 208 euros for illegal occupation and bivouac.