Maxi tax fraud for almost 2 billion, the Gdf discovers 140 ghost companies

The Guardia di Finanza coordinated by the Public Prosecutor's Office at the Court of Ancona with colleagues from Senigallia, are proceeding with the execution of more than 30 searches in the Provinces of Milan, Varese, Brescia, Monza, Padua and Ragusa, against 85 under investigation for massive tax fraud. The yellow flames of the Ancona provincial command discovered one huge fraud For 1 billion and 700 million in false invoices which thousands of companies have illicitly used to avoid paying taxes to the Treasury and to transfer illicit profits abroad.

The investigation was called “Fast & Clean”, precisely because of the speed with which the illicit operations were completed, guaranteeing the cleansing of the money through the simulation of commercial operations that never occurred. The method ensured the immediate availability of the profits from the tax fraud to the Italian and Chinese entrepreneurs involved.

The illicit phenomenology ascertained would fall within the case of “underground bank“, i.e. the system of a hidden bank, at the service of the illegal economy, which thanks to an organized and complex structure is able to transfer and launder billions of sums and to use untraceable cash supplies for the restitution, at the company receiving the false invoices, of part of the amounts repaid by it.

