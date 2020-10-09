The pandemic and Valencia’s own past season have reduced the market value of a high percentage of the black and white squad. According to Transfermarkt, a portal that updated its assessment last Thursday, only six Valencia footballers upload their cache in the last update, thereby confirming the sorpasso of Maxi Gómez, who with 35 million euros becomes the player with the most value in the black and white squad.

The other footballers that are trading higher are: Kang-in Lee (from 13.5 to 30 million), Uros Racic (from 6 to 7.5), Alex White (from 0.4 to 1 million), Manu Vallejo (from 4.8 to 6 million) and Yunus Musuh, who is the one who hits the biggest high in terms of proportion: from 200,000 euros to 5 million.

They are the exception of a substantial reduction in the value of the Valencia squad. Ferran Torres, until his departure to Manchester City, was the player with the most value (50 million). They followed him José Luis Gayà and Carlos Soler, with 40 million, but in the last update the two homegrown players have lowered their price to 30 million. Hence, Maxi Gómez has risen to the first place.

Gonçalo Guedes, for his part, once again sees its value reduced. The Portuguese, who two years ago had a price of 40 million and that in the previous one had fallen to 22.50, now returns to see how his price (according to Transfermarkt) is lowered to 17.50 million (identical reduction that Kondogbia ). Jaume and Hugo Guillamón are the only ones who have remained as they were, with six and five million respectively of market value.