Maxi Gómez gave the victory to Uruguay against Chile (2-1). The Valencian player scored his first goal in a competitive match with his team (he had scored two in friendlies) and did so with a shot with a right leg from the front of the area in the 92nd minute. Maxi confirmed that he has started the season inspired by door, since has four goals in six games, his second best record as a professional.

Maxi, who with Valencia has scored three goals in five matchdays, came out in the second half in the match against Chile. Óscar Tabárez started with a 4-2-3-1 system and only used Luis Suárez as a forward. Maxi Gómez came out in the 87th minute for Rodríguez and his contribution was decisive, scoring the winning goal in the 92nd minute.

The Uruguayan, who was playing his 18th international match, in six games he adds almost 50 percent of the goals he scored in all of last season. Maxi finished his first year at Mestalla with 10 goals in 43 games (nine in the League and one in the Copa del Rey). Two seasons ago, in his last season at Celta de Vigo, Maxi needed eight games to reach the figure of four goals.

His current record of four goals in six games only surpassed him in his first year in Spain. Maxi made a stellar debut for Celta and scored five goals in six games (two in his debut against Real Sociedad). Maxi finished that season 2017/2018 with 18 goals.