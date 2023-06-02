Maxi seizure of pasta, the lots in the crosshairs: here’s what they are

Big blitz groceries in Italian supermarkets. The Ministry of Health has ordered a maxi seizure, recalling several lots reported for the risk of the presence of allergens. There are five withdrawals communicated in a single day. As the online site Qui Finanza writes, the first lot in the viewfinder is that of meat ravioli from Raviolificio Dei Cas. The packages indicated for the risk of the presence of allergens are of the following: production batch 010108 – 010113 – 010127, manufacturer identification mark IT G8R7L CE, manufacturer Pastificio Fantasia SRL, via dell’Industria 8/10, 23883 Brivio LC, weight 250 grams. In this specific case it is a precautionary warning due to incorrect labeling with the possible presence of traces of the pistachio allergen in the mortadella ingredient.

Pasta withdrawn from supermarkets: maxi recall from the ministry

But not only. Other lots have also been involved in the recall. Specifically, the possible presence of allergens have also been reported Casoncelli of the Fantasia Srl pasta factory: Production batch 010108 – 010122, Manufacturer’s identification mark IT G8R7L CE, Manufacturer’s headquarters Via dell’Industria 8/10, 23883 Brivio LC, Weight 250 grams. Also in this case it is a precautionary warning due to incorrect labeling, again due to the possible presence of traces of the pistachio allergen in the mortadella ingredient. The product, if purchased, must not be consumed but returned to the shop where the sale took place, the packages subject to collection bear an expiry date from 18-07-2023 to 02-08-2023.

As Qui Finanza always writes, the packs of: Casoncelli Speal Pastificio Fantasia Srl production lot 010121, manufacturer’s identification mark IT G8R7L CE, production plant location via dell’Industria 8/10 – 23883 Brivio (LC), expiry date 06-16-2023, weight 1,000 grams.

