Sergio Aguero and Sebastián Vignolo dropped a bomb on Lionel Messi on Espn that revolutionized all Argentine soccer fans and especially Newell’s fans.
“There’s something I don’t want to say, but he would like to treat himself if everything goes well, I can’t say where but it’s not going back to Barcelona”, They declared and many interpreted that they were talking about living the experience of playing for Leprosy.
“I don’t know and I guess and it’s almost a wish, but he’s going to have to talk to Chiqui Tapia because they’re going to have to restructure all of Argentine football,” added Crespo confirming that everything was directed there.
In the midst of the madness generated, Maxi Rodríguez was consulted and was forceful with this possibility. “The Kun is the Kun. He can’t keep quiet. Let’s see what happens over the weekend. It’s hard to talk about this because then you make a giant ball. Let’s not get ahead of the facts.” He affirmed to lower the illusion a bit.
Maxi Rodríguez has a very special relationship with Lionel Messi. They shared a squad for many years in the Argentine national team and it is known that they get along very well. La Fiera is one of the greatest idols in the history of the Rosario club and could play a decisive role if this transfer is achieved. The fans in Argentina are already excited to be able to see him in the country and surely he would be honored in all the stadiums. Will he be encouraged to live this experience in his love club?
related links
More news from Newells
More Messi news
More transfer news
#Maxi #Rodríguez #spoke #arrival #Lionel #Messi #Newells
Leave a Reply