The former Atalanta player, now at New York City Fc: “Gasperini is a great coach. I miss Italy very much …”

Michele De Blasis



“El Frasquito”. In Argentina they give hundreds of nicknames, but that of Maxi Moralez is still remembered by many even here in Italy: a name that derives from the noise of the contact between the foot and the ball when you pull it, which resembles that of an uncorked bottle . A lot of technique, little one, but with a big heart. Maxi Moralez remained in the memories of Atalanta fans because he always put everything he had in every game, in every ball he touched. “I miss Italy so much, especially food”. He doesn’t mince words to talk about his past in our country, despite being just a few hours from the start of the MLS playoff.

Since 2017 he has played for New York City Fc, with whom he won the US championship title last season by beating the Portland Timbers on penalties, but he was in Italy from 2011 to 2016 with the Dea shirt. And Tuesday night Maxi Moralez will begin the post-season adventure as a defending champion: “This year’s team is different than last year, but we want to go all the way again”. See also Without Muriel, a patched-up Atalanta achieves a valuable draw

In the first round you will face Gonzalo Higuain’s Inter Miami, it will be special …

“I appeal to him: I want it to be your last career match! (laughs, ed). When we play against we often talk, he is a really good guy ”

Did you expect his retirement?

“I didn’t expect it, I have to be honest. We are the same age and luckily I am not thinking about retiring, but he played in stronger teams so I can understand it ”.

Is your career still long, then?

“Another 2-3 seasons I intend to get them. My contract with New York expires in December, but a lot depends on the company. I’d like to stay ”.

And what would you like to do when you grow up?

“For now I haven’t thought about it yet to be honest, I don’t see myself as a coach. But who knows in a few years, maybe I’ll change my mind. I definitely want to stay in the world of football ”.

How much do you miss Italy?

“A lot, especially my family. When the season ends we will return to Bergamo for two weeks to be with my old friends. The citizens of Bergamo are special, as are the Atalanta fans. My wife is in love with the city, with food, with everything ”.

“The new stadium is a marvel, I have been there but not during a match and I imagine how beautiful it can be all full”. See also Does Chivas and América trade players diminish their rivalry?

How many games do you watch of the Goddess?

“Without the cups I find it harder to follow them live, but how can I recover them all. They started very well, they always have my support ”.

Can we talk about the Scudetto?

“The main goal I think is to stay in the top four. Then you can always dream, why not believe in the Scudetto? ”

Gasperini has created an amazing cycle …

“He is a great coach. The club has been very good at believing in him, especially in the most difficult moments: in recent years the team has played very well, something special has been created “.

Did you stay in touch with your former teammates?

“Every now and then I hear the Papu Gomez. Then I am also a very good friend of Cigarini, Carmona and Denis ”.

And what do you tell us about Gomez’s farewell from Atalanta?

“He didn’t like how the relationship ended. Bergamo was his home, he would never have wanted to leave and he would have liked to end his career with the Atalanta shirt. He made the history of the club, he was captain, but in football these are things that can unfortunately happen ”. See also David Ospina: good news from the goalkeeper announces Naples

Do you prefer the playoffs like in Mls or the European championship?

“They are two different modes, I don’t have a special preference. Of course, the nice thing about the playoffs is that if you finish the regular season in seventh place (last classified to qualify for the post season, ed) you still have the opportunity to play for the title. It seems difficult to me to see such a system even in Europe, it is a question of culture ”.

Will the MLS reach the level of the major European leagues?

“This championship needs time, growth has just begun. Here there is really everything to be compared to Europe in a few years: maybe not with Premier and Serie A, but one step lower yes ”.

Could it be a good year for Argentina’s World Cup victory?

“I really hope so. With the victory of the Copa America something has sprung up in the whole group, even Messi I see him in a different way: he is more serene, more free from pressure. We will have to be humble, this is the most important thing ”.