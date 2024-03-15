The Rayados de Monterrey They know that they are a serious candidate to conquer the Concacaf Champions Cup; However, the path to reaching the final soon put them in front of another of the main teams that will compete for the title: Inter Miami of Lionel Messi.
Monterey and Miami They will meet in the quarterfinals of the Concachampionsso with this match defined, Maximiliano Meza He stood up and talked about his team's goals for the remainder of the tournament.
In the words of the Argentine winger himself, for having the pass to Club World Cupthe Concacaf Champions Cup causes the teams to be “playing all or nothing”, so at all times Striped you must be attentive.
“We want to win this tournament, the main objective is to become champions”
– Maxi Meza
On the other hand, Fernando Ortiz He stuck to the same line of having high goals, as he assured that “if there is no ambition on both my part and the players, it makes no sense to be able to compete in an international cup.”
This message was endorsed because Striped you already have your pass to Club World Cup; However, for him Tano the mission is “wanting to win and being able to put Monterey as high as possible.”
Once with the pass assured, now the dates of the quarterfinal matches of the Concacaf Champions Cupwhere the game between Rayados de Monterrey and Inter Miami attracts attention due to the visit of Messi to Mexico for an official match.
The first leg will be in Miami and is scheduled for Wednesday, April 3 at 6:00 p.m., in central Mexico time; while the return will be Wednesday April 10but now at 8:30 p.m.in it BBVA Stadium.
