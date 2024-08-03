As we have informed you in 90min, complex and changing times are taking place within Monterrey. It is no secret that the team from the north of the country is considering the departure of Fernando Ortiz in case of failure in the Leagues Cup, added to the terrible relationship that is beginning to crumble the squad of those from the north of the country. Now, if something was missing in the ranks of the Rayados, the club is on the verge of losing someone who is by far one of its best footballers.
Sources in both Mexico and Argentina confirm that Maxi Meza and River Plate have fully agreed to sign the playmaker this summer. The ‘millionaire’ club is offering the player a 3-year contract with one of the best salaries in the squad, a situation that Meza has accepted, more for sporting reasons than for financial reasons, since first, River is by far a club of international power, and the attacker understands that his signing is an express request from Marcelo Gallardo, who will return to the technical direction of the team.
An initial offer of one million dollars has been rejected by Monterrey, however, the team from the north of Mexico is expected to accept the second or even third proposal over the next week for two reasons, first, the player’s desire to leave right away, and second, his contract ends in December and this is the only opportunity for Rayados to get some money for one of their most expensive signings in their history.
#Maxi #Meza #leave #Monterrey #River #Plate
Leave a Reply