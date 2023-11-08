It has not been an easy semester for the Rayados de Monterrey. The royal team, today the most valuable squad in all of CONCACAF, is not providing the football that was expected of them at the beginning of the tournament when they closed the arrival of Fernando Ortíz as coach. It is true that the group has suffered many and very painful losses due to injury so far this year, however, this does not work as a justification, since apparently they have plenty of human personnel.
More news on the transfer market
Despite everything, Monterrey has it in their hands to sneak into the league as the second best positioned, and it is something that depends on themselves, it is in their hands. At the same time that ‘Tano’ will have to focus on the field, the ‘Tato’ Noriega board is already working on assembling the squad for 2024 and the first step that has been taken is the renewal of one of the pillars of the striped ones, the Argentine Maximiliano Meza.
The team from the north of the country prevents its most consistent player in recent years, Maxi Meza, from leaving for free in January after reaching a one-year renewal agreement, which also includes the option to renew for one more year until 2025 if the player and his environment want it so. The former Argentina national team had been linked to Sevilla in Spain and with a possible return to football in his country, this at least for now is one hundred percent ruled out.
