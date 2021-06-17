Although three years have passed since the 2018 World Cup in Russia, many Argentines continue to regret the very poor performance of their team, led at that time by Jorge Sampaoli, despite having figures of the magnitude of Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María, Gonzalo Higuaín and Sergio Agüero.
Maximiliano Meza, one of the “bumps” on the coach’s list to play that World Cup, revealed in dialogue with Radio Continental details about what happened between the main referents of the campus and the technical director. “They were situations that I think no one who was there experienced before”, began the former Independent.
The repeated meetings messi was annoyed, the best player on the planet, as recognized by the midfielder who is currently playing in Monterrey, Mexico: “We beat Nigeria and then we had the misfortune that France played us. All players talk. No one removed anyone from the team. We try to take the right path, nothing more than that. Messi said that he had never had so many meetings for a game “, acknowledged.
Despite the fact that many fired at DT Sampaoli, Meza preferred to support him and acknowledge him: “He has an incredible career, it was incredible for him and today he is at Olympique (Marseille), and not everyone is there. I think the meetings were for me to try to do what I did in the clubs”, He admitted.
Finally, Meza spoke about Lionel Scaloni, who went from being a collaborator of ‘Sampa’ to the main coach of the national team, a position he currently holds: “I was lucky enough to be called 3 or 4 times, and it changed many things in the Selection, and it is very good. He has organized a lot, put order, and that is seen in the day to day, in how they work. He set his rules, and from that point on he surprised me a lot ”, he concluded.
