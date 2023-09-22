With the arrivals of Sergio Canales and Jesús Manuel Corona this summer, the Rayados de Monterrey once again have the most valuable squad in all of Mexican soccer. To the misfortune of the team from the north of the country, the club has lost its three ‘9’ due to injury: Funes Mori has options to return this same tournament, while the cases of Aguirre and Berterame are much more complex and are at risk. Waiting to see how time progresses before returning to the field.
Now and as it has to be in a club with the potential of Monterrey, the board is already analyzing the future of the squad for next year, as there are several players who, due to contract issues or simply because of their age, are no longer part of the team. taste of the people inside the club, while others, like the case of Maxi Meza, thought about taking a step aside and knocking on other doors, an idea that seems to have managed to stop the royal board with the Argentine’s imminent renewal.
Fernando Esquivel reports that the Argentine winger and the people of the Rayados de Monterrey have reached a total agreement, at least verbally, for the renewal of Meza for two years with an optional third depending on the footballer’s performance, an agreement that will be reflected in paper and that will be signed in the following days. Maximiliano is one of the darlings of the fans and the ‘Tano’ coaching staff loves his style of play.
