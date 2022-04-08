Sooner or later he will come back, because he first promised it to himself. “If I think about tomorrow, given how I have found myself in the past, the place I have chosen with my family is Italy”. That is Milan, where he still has a home. Today, however, for Maxi Lopez is London, where he moved with his partner Daniela (Christiansson, a 30-year-old Swedish model, who deals with environmental sustainability) after having stopped playing and where “I’m starting the second part of my life. . I spent twelve years in Italy, before returning I want to have other experiences abroad and here I am finalizing a nice project linked to English football. ” At 38 Maxi is exactly as he was at 25: a curious and enterprising globetrotter, so much so that he has worn the shirts of fourteen different clubs ranging from South America to Russia. The only club with which he has renewed a contract throughout his career is Torino, which on Sunday will welcome Milan, another team in which he played, albeit for only six months: “As they say in these cases, a short but intense adventure … “.