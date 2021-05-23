There has been no talk of Maximiliano López (37) as a footballer for a long time. At the age of 37, vice emerged at the Unione Sportiva Sambenedettese, in the Serie C of Calcio. There he came from Crotone and comes from scoring three goals, giving an assist and receiving six yellow cards! in the last season.

With scant statistics on the playing field, he excels on social media. And that is what he achieved in the last hours: in a romantic gesture he proposed to his girlfriend, the Swedish Daniela Christiansson. And she, proud, made sure that everyone knew it by viralizing it on her Instagram account.

They will be the second nuptials for López, with a past in River and Barcelona. In May 2008 he married Wanda Nara, with whom he had three children Valentino, Constantino and Benedicto.

They separated five years later. And a stir was generated when it was learned that Nara had left him for his clubmate, Mauro Icardi, whom he met in Sampdoria, whom López sponsored while he disembarked in Calcio.

Months ago the couple had been in the news for a practical joke of the footballer that went viral on the networks.

Sunday without football, “wrote the footballer next to the video, noting that that weekend he had not played with his Sambenedettese team and spent the days accompanied by his girlfriend at home.

Maxi López and a joke on his girlfriend that was questioned.

It was then that he made the famous water bottle joke on Daniela, who in the end ends up wet and also with a hole on her head.

Then, in her networks, she promised revenge: “You don’t know what awaits you.”

In the comments of his publication, smiley face emojis accumulated. But the video went viral and the response to the video was very different, with many criticisms of the footballer. “He’s the kind of boyfriend I’d rather not have.” “Give him the water, a goose. But the desire with which he put the egg in his head?!?!?”, “Oh yes, how funny … No one ever said”, “It generated indignation, not laughter . Is this skinny asshole? “, Were some of the harsh messages that appeared on the networks.