Benedicto, son of Wanda Nara And Max Lopez , celebrated his birthday in Buenos Aires. However, the son of the two Argentines has not forgotten about Mauro Icardi who is playing in Turkey for Galatasaray.

In fact, Wanda’s son shared a family portrait in which the player is also present. The caption speaks for itself. “We miss you,” wrote Benedicto. And Mauro answered him with lots of little hearts. The family is currently separated: all in Buenos Aires except Maurito who is in Turkey.