Maxi Lopez is in Buenos Aires at Wanda’s house, the son posts a dedication for Icardi
Benedicto, son of Wanda Nara And Max Lopez, celebrated his birthday in Buenos Aires. However, the son of the two Argentines has not forgotten about Mauro Icardiwho is playing in Turkey for Galatasaray.
In fact, Wanda’s son shared a family portrait in which the player is also present. The caption speaks for itself. “We miss you,” wrote Benedicto. And Mauro answered him with lots of little hearts. The family is currently separated: all in Buenos Aires except Maurito who is in Turkey.
January 17 – 12:43
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Maxi #Lopez #home #Wanda #Nara #Buenos #Aires #son #surprising #dedication #Icardi
Leave a Reply