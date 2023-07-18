The words of Argentina’s ex-husband
The Argentine journalist who spread the news that Wanda Nara would suffer from leukemia has been the subject of a great deal of criticism. Jorge Lanata responded with some statements, thus defending himself: “I said on the radio on Friday that Wanda Nara had leukaemia. Immediately after that, a barrage of criticism from the press and the entertainment world began. I checked the news before I released it. And there is no doubt that it was true. Now , it is worth investigating the matter a little. Asking, for example, what damage has it caused? I would like someone to explain it to me why… It is known that people are not to blame for the disease they have and give the news is not a way to blame them. On the contrary, what the news can generate is empathy towards those suffering from an illness”.
Maxi Lopez attack
Maxi Lopez does not agree with the journalist and has pointed this out with very clear and harsh words towards him. “In my opinion, she is wrong because I think that any news of such a personal nature requires the person concerned to talk about it, out of respect. I respect and admire the work Lanata has done, but I believe that in this case she has made a serious mistake, because He doesn’t know there are five children involved and I think he lacked some empathy. I’ll stay as long as it takes.”concluded Wanda’s ex-husband who rushed to Argentina to assist Wanda and spend time with their children.
