The Argentine journalist who spread the news that Wanda Nara would suffer from leukemia has been the subject of a great deal of criticism. Jorge Lanata responded with some statements, thus defending himself: “I said on the radio on Friday that Wanda Nara had leukaemia. Immediately after that, a barrage of criticism from the press and the entertainment world began. I checked the news before I released it. And there is no doubt that it was true. Now , it is worth investigating the matter a little. Asking, for example, what damage has it caused? I would like someone to explain it to me why… It is known that people are not to blame for the disease they have and give the news is not a way to blame them. On the contrary, what the news can generate is empathy towards those suffering from an illness”.