Genoa – The dramatic turn of events materializes in the late morning, when the lawyers of Aldo Spinelli present to the court the request with which they ask that their client be revoked from house arrest, a precautionary measure to which he has been subjected since May 7th on charges of having paid bribes to the former president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti in exchange for favors on strategic port practices for the entrepreneur. Alessandro Vaccaro and Andrea Vernazza ask that the terminal operator be allowed to leave detention above all by virtue of an element of novelty, which has arisen in the last few hours, namely the recomposition of the board of Spinivest srlthe holding company on which all the group companies depend.

The radical choice, made under the direction of Vaccaro, is that of two guarantee figures which according to the defense should defuse any risk of reiteration of the crime of corruption, identified so far by the preliminary investigation judge and then by the Review Court. The president of the company, the only one in which Spinelli still holds shares, will be David Ermini, criminal lawyer, several times a member of parliament in the centre-left, current member of the national leadership of the Democratic Party and above all former vice-president of the Superior Council of the Judiciary, the self-governing body of the judiciary headed by the President of the Republic. Together with him, as an advisor, he enters the holding Nicholas Scodnikhimself a criminal lawyer, secretary of the Ligurian Criminal Chamber, colleague of Vaccaro and among the most qualified lawyers of the Genoa court, who among other things in the proceedings involving Spinelli assists the editor of Primocanale Maurizio Rossi, accused of illicit financing of Giovanni Toti’s party. The third member of the council, the only one confirmed, is Victor Gattone.

The two appointments mark a clear line of demarcation with Spininvest’s recent past and evidently arise with the aim of raising the level of “guarantee” provided by the new directors. Until yesterday, when a new board of directors approved the renewed structure, the sole director was Gattone, while starting in the next few days there will be a president (Ermini precisely), a managing director (in all likelihood the role will be covered by Gattone) and a third director-guarantor (Scodnik).

Natale and D’Angelo (Pd) “Inappropriate choice”

in the evening, on the nomination of Ermini, a note was released signed by Davide Natale, secretary of the Pd Liguria, and Simone D’Angelo, metropolitan secretary of the Pd Genoa. We report it below:

“We learned from the newspapers with amazement and perplexity of the appointment of David Ermini to the top of the Spinelli Group holding. An exclusively personal and professional choice, which we consider inappropriate in the context in which it is placed with an open judicial investigation into a system that we fought and which has had negative repercussions on Genoa and Liguria”.