Genoa – The former president of the Port Authority of Genoa Paul Emilio Signoriniarrested for corruption on May 7, first in jail and now under house arrest, is writing a long memoir. To summarize his experience at the helm of the port and what, according to him, have been his results in favor of the development of the docks.

But if Signorini hopes that this document may have some use in the dialogue started preliminarily with the Genoa Public Prosecutor’s Office on a possible plea bargainthere is a report by the Guardia di Finanza, delivered to the magistrates on June 11, which is lapidary regarding the manager’s relationship with Aldo Spinelli. The port entrepreneur was arrested on May 7 together with the former president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti, accused of corruption in the context of the investigation into the regional body and the port of Genoa.

From a series of elements, the financiers write, «it appears evident that the president of the Port Authority acted, at the explicit request of Aldo Spinelli, to favor private interests of the latter, promoting the start of an anomalous procedure to reach the approval of the burial of Calata Concenter, a procedure that envisaged bypassing the evaluations of the Management Committee (of the port, ed.) and the Extraordinary Program Staff».

For Spinelli, filling that dock was a crucial operation to unite two piers already under his control. According to investigators, coordinated by prosecutors Luca Monteverde and Federico Manotti, Signorini moved to guarantee Spinelli a preferential and irregular lane. Trying to get the final approval directly into the hands of the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci, in his role as extraordinary commissioner for reconstruction with the funds from the post-collapse decree of the Morandi. In exchange, according to investigators, Spinelli had already begun to give the manager a series of gifts: the famous weekends in Monte Carlo, including dinners, suites and drinks. That of Concenter drop It is one of the operations around which, according to investigators, the accusations of corruption revolve.

The Finance Police then recalls how during his interrogation before the prosecutors on May 27, Signorini had said: «I do not admit to having subordinated my functions to the requests of the entrepreneurs». And to the specific question about whether he had favored Spinelli himself, he had answered: «No».

Here, for the military of the Economic-Financial Police Unit, led by Colonel Filippo Capineri, “what emerged” from various elements «appears to be in clear contradiction with the statements made by Signorini».

The Authority’s anti-corruption officer, Lucia Tringali, clarified the manager’s desire to bypass the port committee and give the green light for the burial directly to Commissioner Bucci. One minute after reassuring Spinelli – intercepted by the financial police on March 21, 2022 – on the imminent green light to the operation, Signorini had written an email to Tringali to ask for “the draft decree for the commissioner”. The document is contained in the documents filed in view of the immediate trial for Toti, Signorini and Spinelli. The manager’s lawyers, Enrico and Mario Scopesi, had an initial meeting on the subject of plea bargaining. The memorial, in the manager’s intentions, could convince the judges, if necessary, to evaluate tools such as probation to social services.