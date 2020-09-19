The first day left several notable names in Valencia that captured the media spotlight: the power of Yunus, the quality of Kang In, the revulsive power of Vallejo or the smell of goal of Maxi Gómez. The latter made his debut scoring and was close to making a double, but the stick deprived him of it, although it allowed Vallejo to sentence the match.

Facing Levante Maxi showed that he has started the plugged course and not only for the goal. The forward was a participant in three of the four goals, it was always an alternative for yours and your partnership with Kang In it had no limit. Today, with those precedents and that confidence go back to Balaídos, which was his home for two seasons and to face the rival that allowed him to make the leap to European football, but who the past course could not mark him.

He does so after knowing that, again, he will be part of the international team of a Uruguay with a luxury front with Cavani, Stuani and Luis Suárez, but very veteran and that sooner or later she will have to give up the witness. Until then, Maxi makes his way to Valencia where Javi grace made it clear in the press room that count on him and that he hopes that he will continue at the club this season.