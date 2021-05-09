Mestalla went in 24 hours from the screams of boredom to the silence of fear. From the hubbub of a hobby that manifested itself against the owner, to the nerves of two teams that played to get away from relegation or remain in the abyss. The fear of walking off the cliff advanced the dismissal of Gracia and the Voro effect, that club man with the aura of fire extinguisher, found in Maxi Gómez his safe conduct to tranquility. The Uruguayan unofficially sealed the permanence of Valencia in the First Division in its most horrible season since the relegation of 86. His goals and that of Correia buried the aspirations in Mestalla del Valladolid, which he forgave in the first half, which is already within reach of Eibar, a team from Pucelano that has a dizzying schedule left: Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Atlético.

Voro’s hand felt close to Kang-in Lee, which was the main novelty in the eleven. The Korean was not a starter since March with Gracia, whose glimpse of legacy in the lineup was the line of three centrals that the Navarrese used in his epitaph against Barcelona. Still, Voro put his seal on. The presence of Kang-in Lee drew a 3-4-3 on the grass when Valencia attacked. Sergio, for his part, without Orellana, he opted for Jota in band and Rubén Alcaraz at his side, in that line of five in the middle for which he already bet against Betis.

The Portuguese Jota, who had not been a starter since February, was the one who first shook the tree of a match that paid off in the form of occasions. Mainly pucelanas. His long-range shot forced Cillessen to stretch, which Olaza also put to the test shortly after. Valladolid wanted to fish in a troubled river and they took advantage of the pressure of the imbalances caused by a change in the system four days after finishing a season. Soler and Wass were missing a Racic by their side and Guedes and Kang-in Lee, knowing which zone to occupy in certain actions.

Valladolid, who saw that his game plan was working for him, went upstairs like that friend who tells one joke after another when he sees that the rest laugh at him. Míchel, Roque Mesa and Alcaraz looked like José Mota’s old curtain, omnipresent in his window, always acid in his forays. But who laughs last, laughs best.

The black and white, who were overcome in the medullary, looked at each other like the student who turns his neck in an exam waiting for a classmate to tell him the correct answer. And out of nowhere, in the discount, between Guedes and Gayà a chop was removed from his left leg and the captain’s assistance was taken advantage of by Maxi Gómez, who only had to push the ball to the back of the net, something he had not done since January 4. Soccer is like that, what would that one say? And well the Valladolid people regretted it.

The emotional blow of that goal was palpable as soon as the second half began. Jota missed a pass in an area where Valladolid had imposed its law until that moment and Carlos Soler started a lethal race towards Masip’s goal. Soler precisely assisted Maxi’s unchecking and the Uruguayan agreed with those who say that the goal is a matter of streaks.

Maxi had not hunted one for 125 days and, in seen and unseen, he celebrated his second in the afternoon, a goal that gave Valencia an advantage on the scoreboard that they had not had in a game since March 21 and that, no matter how much Sergio’s men tried to cut back, no matter how much they called for an outburst in the final stretch of the match, they the black and white were enough to breathe. Even Valencia made a third, the work of Correia, to sign their loosest victory of the season and perhaps also a too bulky defeat for Valladolid. Call it the Voro effect. Now Valencia is no longer part of the relegation judge, because beyond Sevilla, they still have to play against Eibar and Huesca. Valladolid is sure to have him in their thoughts.