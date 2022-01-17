La Spezia – The financiers of the Economic and Financial Police Unit of the Guardia di Finanza of Milan carried out the seizure of the entire assets of two real estate companies and numerous real estate assets in the provinces of Piacenza, Pavia, Savona and Olbia-Tempio Pausania, as part of an investigation by the Milan prosecutor’s office in which, as shown in the notice of closure of the investigation, they are investigated 38 people, mostly entrepreneurs.

The investigating judge Alessandra Cecchelli ordered the preventive seizure, for assets equal to 25 million euros, requested by the prosecutor Bruna Albertini. The crimes hypothesized for various reasons are conspiracy of a transnational nature, fraudulent bankruptcy, fictitious registration of assets, usury, money laundering, self-laundering, issuing of invoices for non-existent operations, tax fraud and fraudulent subtraction of the payment of taxes.

According to the reconstruction of the suspects, we read in a statement signed by the acting Prosecutor Riccardo Targetti, the engineered system would have been based on the systematic drainage of resources to ‘decotte’ companies and who have operated in various sectors, including the marketing of tires, publishing, and the construction and sale of boats. Resources and assets that would be merged into new corporate entities that, in this way, could be “clean” on the market.

According to the investigation, in addition to the systematic ‘drainage of resources’, the suspects would have emptied the company current accounts following the creation of fictitious tax credits, with the commission of multiple VAT fraud, especially in the tire marketing sector, using Polish, Hungarian, Slovak, Turkish, French and German companies for this purpose. Finally, the illicit proceeds were allegedly ‘channeled’ to companies established in the Principality of Monaco, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, to then be used for the purchase of new movable and real estate assets in Italy.

Among the recipients of the notice of closure of the investigation there are Francesco Pansini, administrator of the group of the same name, his right hand man e Mario Romeo, former municipal councilor of Sarzana.

Romeo, for the investigators, played a leading role in the illicit activity.