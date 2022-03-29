Genoa – Five convictions in Genoa for the maxi-scam against the food company Amadori. The penalties range from two years and ten months to one year. According to the financial police, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Federico Manotti, the scam was set up by two unfaithful employees of a cooperative that deals with the distribution of Amadori products with the complicity of three business owners who were supplied by the cooperative.

In practice, for the investigators, the two employees canceled the invoices for orders made to the companies without having the goods returned. The companies thus received alimony in black and paid part of the money to the two unfaithful employees. The companies had thus marketed the meat obtained in black without paying the related taxes, putting in place a real unfair competition because they could resell it at a lower price than other companies.

The five were acquitted of conspiracy charges and some scams were declared prescribed. The money received in black, was “cleaned up” by one of the two employees thanks to the wife of one of the two or other wooden heads. The deception against Amadori it would go on for five years, from 2010 to 2015. The fraud, the investigators had estimated, amounted to about two million euros.