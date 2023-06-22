Maxi fine to the Municipality of Rome and Ama for the cemetery of the fetuses. “Distribute the names of those who have aborted”

The case of the fetus cemetery has led to a maxi-fine for the municipality of Rome. According to the privacy guarantor, the burials in the Flaminio cemetery, which hit the headlines in 2020, violated the rights of women who had faced an abortion. Their personal details had in fact been affixed to the crosses where the fetuses had been buried, despite the fact that the data on the termination of pregnancy are included among those relating to health, the dissemination of which is prohibited, and the law 194 of 1978 provides for “a rigorous regime of confidentiality”.

The guarantor fined Roma Capitale for 176 thousand euros and Ama, which is entrusted with the management of cemetery services, for 239 thousand euros, with a warning for the local health authority (Asl) Roma 1.

The preliminary investigation revealed that “the illicit dissemination originated from a communication of data carried out in violation of the principle of minimisation. Asl RM 1 had sent the documentation with the women’s identification data to the cemetery services. The information had then been reported in the cemetery registers (potentially determining the possibility of extracting the list of those who had carried out an abortion in all the hospitals in the area) and on the crosses, despite the specific legislation providing that, for the placing of the plate on the memorial stone, the information to be indicated is that of the deceased; therefore such information cannot in any way be assimilated to that concerning women who have had a pregnancy termination”.

The Authority for the protection of personal data has ordered the ASL to no longer report the personal details of the women on the transport and burial authorizations and on the medico-legal certificates, also asking to implement some measures. These should make it possible to identify the fetus and the place of burial without tracing the identity of the woman. The Authority recalled that “products of conception” aged less than 20 weeks can only be buried at the request of their parents, while burial is always envisaged for “stillborns”. For “abortifacient products”, on the other hand, burial is in any case ordered by the health facility after 24 hours, even without a request from the parents.