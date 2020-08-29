Javi Gracia’s Valencia came out of the morbid derby strengthened. Two goals from Maxi gomez gave him the victory against a Villarreal ‘made in Mestalla’ (with Parejo, Coquelin, Albiol, Alcácer … or Unai Emery himself). The Uruguayan striker, in the week of Rodrigo Moreno’s goodbye, rallied an initial goal from Chukwueze and transformed into victory the collective good work of the black and white, a team that went from less to more and that showed signs of having resources to exploit even in full operation.

The eleven of Grace and Emery, all be said, Perhaps they serve as ‘gps’ to know where the planning of each project is going today. The black and white, still coming out of PinatarIt is still like a building propped up after a fire, while the yellow one, still with gaps in the automatisms, seems to be already on the threshold of the competition. To Gracia, waiting for a substitute for Parejo and Coquelin (or at least around Carlos Soler and Kondogbia), he had no choice but to give the handle of the team to young people like Esquerdo or Racic, two footballers who grew up in the game, who showed symptoms that can be trusted in the future, but they are not yet to lead such a ship alone.

Emery, While, He already put an eleven on the line that could perfectly be the first one I lined up in the league. So it happened that the Villarreal it did not take long for him to gain control first. Emery has resources to run in his games to be the masters of the ball and its staging handcuffed those of Gracia, who first suffered at the start. And of a collective blunder of the behind che after pressure of the Villarreal (another hallmark of the Basque technician’s approaches) Chukwueze goal was born, a player who is called this year to take the step to be a starter or stay as an eternal revulsive.

That goal forced Valencia to leave Jaume’s cave and this served to check which players they have to pull the car without Rodrigo, Ferran or Parejo. Obviously one is Gayà, of which there is no doubt that it will. It is precisely on the left wing, with the side and with Guedes, where Grace has the most potential. Portuguese and Maxi gomez They have to apply as ‘influencers’ Chés and in Pinatar they were. The Portuguese showing himself in every attack. The Uruguayan, doing what he knows: two goals (one from set pieces – the eternal Achilles heel of Emery’s teams – another with some help from Asenjo). Grace would also leave satisfied with the performance of people like Jason, who opposes to be a holder in a Valencia of a tight belt, of the momentum of Manu Vallejo, of the versatility of Wass or in the ways that the young man demonstrated again Yunus.

Valencia: Jaume Domenech; Wass, Mangala, Gabriel Paulista, Gayà; Jason (Yunus, 66 ‘), Esquerdo, Uros Racic (Correia, 66’), Guedes; Manu Vallejo (Kang-in, 65 ‘) and Maxi Gómez (Rubén Sobrino, 79’).

Villarreal: Asenjo; Peña, Raúl Albiol (Chakla, 46 ‘), Pau Torres, Pedraza (Jaume Costa, 46’); Chukwueze, Parejo, Francis Coquelin (Iborra, 67 ‘), Moi Gómez (Kubo, 67’); Gerard Moreno (Leal, 85 ‘) and Alcácer (Niño, 67’).

Goals: 0-1 (8 ‘): Chukwueze; 1-1 (65 ‘): Maxi Gómez; 2-1 (74 ‘): Maxi Gómez.

Referee: Hernández Maeso, Extremeño. He admonished Coquelin (34 ‘), Gayà (56’), Parejo (83 ‘) and Jaume Costa (85’).

Stadium: Pinatar Arena. No audience.