Fire sale, seizure of assets and bankruptcy: these the options that Donald Trumpwho the American media increasingly describe as “panicked” and furious, if he reaches next Monday's deadline without having obtained the reduction requested by his lawyers of the enormous bail, equal to 464 million dollarswhich he must file in order to pursue his appeal of the New York fraud trial ruling.

As the deadline inexorably approaches, the former president finds himself in the unenviable position of contacting Republican mega-funders not for campaign funds, but for help to put together the enormous sum that no agency specializing in bail has agreed to cover, according to what was stated by his lawyers who asked the appeal court to reduce it to 100 million. New York prosecutor Letitia James opposed this hypothesis, asking judges to demand full bail from Trump who could divide the amount into several sureties.

In short, the key issue, which could have a major impact not only on finances but also on the candidacy of Trump, is what could happen between now and Monday and, above all, what will happen if the deadline arrives without Trump having obtained the reduction of the bail or having managed to put together the enormous sum, which, due to the interest, is getting bigger every day.

How much money does Trump have to pay?

After a trial that lasted a month, Judge Arthur Engoron sentenced Trump to pay 350 million dollars to the state of New York for having committed “fraud” for years, manipulating the value of his assets to obtain tax advantages, with banks and insurance. With the interest accumulated before the trial, it rose to 464 million: in the New York system, an annual interest of 9% accumulates on this type of fine, meaning that the bail that Trump will have to pay increases every day by over 111 thousand dollars.

The deadline for the deposit

When he pronounced the sentence, Engoron automatically suspended its application for 30 days, a period which expires next Monday. New York courts require that in the event of appeals for this type of compensation, the convicted individual or company must submit a bond to guarantee the amount owed which, with 9% interest, is usually equal to 120% of this . The idea is to ensure that convicts do not spend or move money during the appeal process, to avoid paying compensation if their conviction is upheld.

The bail can be paid in contacts – as Trump did last year for the appeal of the 5 million compensation sentence in E. Jean Carroll's first defamation trial – or obtained from a specialized company, which the former president he did for the second defamation trial brought against him by the journalist who accused her of rape, in which he was sentenced to pay 83 million dollars.

Can Trump get help from a judge?

Trump has asked the Appellate Division, a mid-level appeals court, to allow him to post lower bail or no bail before appealing. His lawyers argued that this measure is not necessary for the former president who clearly owns valuable property and would be able to pay if necessary. Furthermore, they point out, it would not be possible for Trump to sell anything secretly.

The Court to which Trump appealed will be able to issue its decision at any time, even after Monday's deadline. Trump's lawyers have asked, in the event of an opinion against their request, that their client be given time to file another appeal, this time to the highest court of appeals in New York, without having to post bail.

Attorney James' office has asked that Trump's “extraordinary” request not be granted, arguing that his lawyers' claims about the difficulty of obtaining bail are unfounded and show “a substantial risk that the defendant will attempt to escape bail.” application of the sentence, or it will make it difficult.”

What is appeal bail

The appeal bail is similar to the better known criminal bail, which is paid by arrested people to obtain release pending the outcome of the trial. It is usually paid by a 'bondsman' who obtains collateral assets as collateral that he can seize if the accused flees. For appeal bail, individuals and companies usually put up a mix of cash and guarantees as collateral for the entire sum they have been ordered to pay, so that those who have won compensation will be able to get it immediately if the conviction is upheld on appeal. without waiting for other legal appeals. However, if the appeal is successful, all the collateral will be returned except the specialized company's commission, which in the case of Trump's bail would be 18 million.

Could Trump pay in cash?

Trump claims that his brand alone is worth over 10 billion and in the 2021 financial statement he claims to have assets of 4.5 billion, the bulk of which, however, is made up of real estate assets, not cash or shares. Also in the 2021 financial declaration, presented during the New York trial, there was talk of around 293 million in contacts, 93 of which were illiquid according to the prosecutor's office.

Trump has built his entrepreneurial, television and ultimately political success on the image of great wealth, so now he fears the consequences that the fact of actually not being able to pay bail may have on this. During his testimony at the trial last April, the former president boasted of “having a lot of liquidity, I think we are over 400 million in cash, which is a lot for a real estate developer. Real estate developers usually don't have contacts, they have goods, not cash.”

Property as collateral?

Trump's lawyers said they had contacted 30 different specialized companies, the majority of which they said would not consider bail of this size. “The few remaining said they would not accept real estate as collateral, only cash or equivalent,” they added. Statement disputed by the New York prosecutor's office who claims that Trump could use his properties as collateral, even without bail, accusing Trump and his lawyers of playing games just to delay the trial.

Mortgage or property sale?

The former president himself suggested in a post in recent days that prosecutors and judges, accused of being under Joe Biden's orders, want to force him “to take out a mortgage or to sell off large properties”, claiming that it has “never been seen” that anyone is forced to pay before the outcome of the appeal. James' office responded that this is normal practice and that “there is nothing unusual even for a billion-dollar sentence to ask for the full bail for the appeal.”

Bankruptcy hypothesis?

One way Trump could stop the payment, at least temporarily, would be to declare bankruptcy, as his allies Alex Jones and Rudy Giuliani did in the face of the enormous compensation they were ordered to pay, the conspiracy journalist to the parents of the victims of the massacre of Sandy Hook and the former mayor of New York to the two African-American poll workers in Georgia. But Trump opposes this possibility, sources in his entourage tell the American media, due to the possible repercussions on his image as a successful businessman a few months before the presidential elections. But there is also a financial concern, namely the fact that the bankruptcy declaration would cause a series of bank loans already taken out by Trump to go into default.

Risk of asset seizure for Trump?

If Monday's deadline arrives without an appeals court ruling in Trump's favor, or his posting bail, then Attorney James will be free to seek seizure of the assets and will not have to seek a new court order for those assets. in New York state. These include Trump Tower and 40 Wall Street Tower, which is located near the prosecutor's offices. “We stand ready to ensure that reparations are paid to New Yorkers, and today I look at 40 Wall Street,” she said in an interview last week, sending a clear warning to Trump.

“She can freeze his accounts, seize his New York real estate and significantly deny Trump access to his New York assets,” attorney Chris Mattei told NBCnews, adding that the attorney could also order the sale. forced on Trump's properties.

But even properties outside the state of New York, starting with the current residence of the Mar a Lago tycoon, or the golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he spends the summer, could end up in the sights of prosecutor James, who in this case, however, he would have to turn to a judge again for authorization.