Newey 'wanted' on the market

It is not just the driver market that has held sway in the Formula 1 paddock in recent weeks. In fact, there is also great attention on the future of some prominent technicians and in particular on the most successful of all, Adrian Newey. The British designer could be one of the collateral victims of the internal tensions that continue to affect the Red Bull team. The power war between Marko and Horner and between the Austrian and Thai sides of the property has become quieter, but this does not mean that all differences have been ironed out. Newey could therefore decide to wanting to get away from this environment.

Rumors say he is being courted by Ferrari and Aston Martin. There had recently been talk of an offer monsters of the British team, which however would still be at a disadvantage compared to Ferrari in Newey's approval rating.

Krack denies offers to Red Bull designer

The Aston team principal was questioned about the issue at Suzuka Mike Krack has denied the existence of this alleged 'indecent proposal' at 65 technical genius from the Milton Keynes team. “Maxi offer for Newey? No”declared the Luxembourg manager to the microphones of Sky Sports F1.

Teased further on the topic, Krack wanted to underline how the Silverstone-based team can already count on a first-rate technical department: “We have a very strong technical team with Dan [Fallows]Tom [McCullough]Luca [Furbatto]. Bob Bell has recently been added. We are quite satisfied with what we currently have”. Krack then also denied that Aston is particularly focused onimitate the solutions who come from time to time adopted by Red Bullunderlining how in his opinion “normal” that in a situation of stability of the technical regulations the performances and the solutions adopted by the teams converge.