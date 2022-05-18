The project plans to install nearly 150 gigawatts of wind turbines in the North Sea by 2050

Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Belgium have announced that they intend to install nearly 150 gigawatts of wind turbines in the North Sea by 2050, to make it the “green powerhouse of Europe” and do without Russian hydrocarbons. “We want to quadruple our total offshore wind capacity by 2030 and tenfold it by 2050,” said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen together with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Dutch and Belgian Prime Ministers Mark Rutte and Alexander De Croo, together with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

An interim target of 65 gigawatts has been set for 2030. According to the four signatory countries, 150 gigawatts of offshore wind power can provide the electricity needed for 230 million homes. The four countries alone would represent half of the EU’s target for offshore wind by 2050.