Maxi accident on the Cassia bis, near Rome. A car against traffic, this morning, August 18, at the height of kilometer 26 around 11, hit 3 vehicles, causing three collisions. The death toll from the tragic accident was 5 injured, one of which was in very serious condition.

The news was reported, through his Facebook page, by the former rugby player and competitor of the Isola dei Famosi, Andrea Lo Cicero, who was involved in the clash in a marginal way. On his bike, thanks to his quick reflexes, he avoided the car in the wrong direction.

The agents of the Cassia group of the local police of Rome capital, the firefighters, the Anas staff and the 118 health workers with the air ambulance immediately intervened on the spot.

According to an initial reconstruction, the rear-end collision was caused by a car traveling in the wrong direction and now we are investigating to understand the exact dynamics of the accident and to understand why the car was traveling in the wrong direction . “I pray to God. You live by a miracle for a car in the opposite direction on the Cassia veientana. Total madness”, the comment by Lo Cicero.