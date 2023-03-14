There are plenty of rear-end collisions on European roads, but what has occurred in Hungary in recent days is truly incredible. First of all due to the amount of vehicles involved, well 42: of these, the majority, 32, were cars, five vans and five trucks. But also for the final balance, which states nineteen cars completely burnt due to the fire triggered by the maxi rear-end collision, about forty people injured, two of them seriously and, unfortunately, also one victim.

The dynamics and consequences

According to the first reconstructions, it would have been to generate the chaos on the M1 motorway towards Gyor a sudden sandstorm. The Hungarian Directorate General of Disaster Management, the body that deals with the management of disasters of this type and which operates under the control of the Ministry of the Interior, reported that, due to what happened, two cars that were traveling would also have collided in the opposite direction of travel. To put out the fire and verify the consequences of the maxi accident, 70 firefighters and four helicopters were deployed on the scene. An investigation is currently underway to ascertain what were the causes of this maxi rear-end collision: as mentioned, the most quoted hypothesis is the one that leads to a sandstorm, which would have significantly reduced visibility for drivers.