A terrifying toll, for a similarly terrifying accident: ten victims, of which nine minors. The tragedy occurred in the United States, to be precise in the state of Alabama, where a maxi chain infill on Interstate 65, in Butler County. The negative protagonists of this accident were an SUV and a vehicle from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, an institution that welcomes young victims of abuse or neglect.

Eight of the ten victims were traveling on board this last vehicle: they were all between 4 and 17 years old, and for them there was nothing to do. Same sad ending for the 29-year-old who was driving the crossover involved from the maxi accident: the 9-month-old son was also traveling in the car, both died instantly. It remains to be clarified what was the dynamics of this gigantic rear-end collision: from the latest rumors echoing overseas, it seems that it was the tropical storm which hit the southern state. Although the victims traveled aboard only two vehicles, the vehicles involved in this maxi rear-end collision are about fifteen.