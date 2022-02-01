It was Joel Embiid’s turn to rest to continue his MVP season, but there is no break in the NBA. It was also the turn of his teammates to test themselves without the highest reference from him in a high-level match. Those who came to the city were the grizzlies, without a doubt the revelation team of the season and one of the most fascinating to watch (if the most) during the last weeks. Those of Taylor Jenkins are launched. That is why the victory achieved by the Sixers in his pavilion. They helped themselves to an extension for it.

the sixers won 122-119 to the Grizzlies after five minutes of added time. Interesting, without the Cameroonian pivot, the duel of couples that took place in this match: Maxey (33) and Harris (31) on the one hand; Morant (37) and Bane (34), for the other. Ja, in a penetration with overwhelming contact, he had a 2 + 1 to win the match, but the additional one was left out. Maxey was the one to finish off.

This match was resolved in the end and luckily. what a struggle Pretty in the eyes of the neutral viewer, not so much the fans. In the first part, the locals tried to escape, not only scoring nine points after one set, but with a +17 at the start of the second. Nipped in the bud by Morant. The electric point guard, whom we will see in the All-Star this year for the first time, met an opponent with similar characteristics, without fear of making decisions and with good work to get points in penetrations to the basket. A 2+1 from Maxey left his team up five points at the break. A partial 4-11 in the third, with a pass play from behind by Morant that astonished the rival pavilion, had its end in Drummond (16 + 23), the man in charge of taking the place of Embiid although that is impossible .

The evenness continued between Morant’s fantasy plays and Harris’ scoring surge. Three difficult layups between Matisse, Tobias and Seth Curry were only answered by a 3-pointer from Bane down the stretch until a short-throw miss by Morant forced the Grizzlies to go for the foul. They lost by one and Maxey’s free kicks extended the distance by only two. And Morant, with 14 seconds on the clock, broke Thybulle and went all out against Drummond to make the final layup in an unnatural body move that chilled Wells Fargo Center. But the base missed the launch from the personal and the extra time was reached. There, the ones who got it right were Danny Green, with a key triple for 118-119, and Tyrese Maxey, who first gave the lead with a static layup and then sentenced with another on counterattack after Ziaire Williams missed the triple from the corner that would have given victory to Memphis. A tall evening in Philly.