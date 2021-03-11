Mazingarbe (Pas-de-Calais), special correspondent.

On the control screens, the images of almost stationary installations scroll. 160 hectares of silence, only disturbed by gushes of white water vapor. “Maxam killed us”, launches a sign hanging on the railings at the entrance to this Seveso high threshold classified site. A mannequin wearing a gas mask hangs from the top of “the sphere”, a huge cylindrical concrete vat filled with ammonia. As they empty it, the workers realize that their own layoff is approaching. Without their employer having yet proposed a job protection plan (PSE). “Everyone uses and abuses our sense of responsibility”, deplores Olivier Bouchez, production manager.

600 tons of ammonia left on their hands

On January 13, the Lille commercial court placed Maxam Tan’s factory in compulsory liquidation with continued activity. It was the only French site to still manufacture industrial ammonium nitrate, which is used in the composition of fertilizers and explosives, and which was the subject of sad news during the explosion in Beirut in August 2020. Since then, the future licensees have been working to transform the 600 tonnes of ammonia they have left on their hands into alkali, bought by the Borealis company. But less than twenty trucks per day parade to retrieve it. It would take 25 daily to get everything done on time.

For this perilous job, the employees negotiated with the liquidators a security premium of 13,400 euros, financed through the resale of the precious metal panels that line the facilities. The sixty or so irreducible employees still present – out of the 72 originally – must above all ensure the surveillance of the ammonia globe, permanently maintained at zero degrees. If it builds up too much pressure, it could release toxic fumes for four kilometers around, reaching more than 62,000 people.

“For some, it’s very hard psychologically”

In Mazingarbe, the machines had been running since 1872. At its peak, in the 1960s, there were more than 7,000 workers. Only a few black and white photos remain from this golden age of Charles de Gaulle’s visit to the site, which encouraged the site’s transformation into a chemical industry. Lionel Foulon, 48, PLC and machine programmer, has not spent a year away from the factory since 1985 and his first internships alongside his father, who was himself a worker there. Mazingarbe is where his universe begins and ends. The announcement of the final shutdown of the site reached him “Like an uppercut”, he remembers, his throat tied. “For some, it’s very hard psychologically. We must be happy that there has not yet been an accident on the machines … or with the employees. “

Even if he remains optimistic about the reconversion potential of these highly qualified professions, “The dozen employees who have managed to find another job earn 20% to 25% less”, tempers Stéphane Hugueny, union delegate for the CGT chemistry. “They are completely on their own”, abounds the mayor of the town, Laurent Poissant (various left). PCF Senator Cathy Apourceau-Poly emphasizes the “Bad will” of the Spanish group, which remained inflexible in the face of the conditions for the buyout of the plant requested by the explosives manufacturer Titanobel, the only one to have shown interest in a possible takeover.

On the PES front, no official proposal has yet been put on the table by MaxamCorp. The head office of the group is located in Madrid but it depends on the American investment fund Rhône Capital. Tuesday morning, no leader made the trip to attend the CSE meeting. A “Refusal to participate constructively in social dialogue” pinned by the Minister of Industry, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, in a letter dated February 23. She also half-heartedly accuses the group of having orchestrated the plant’s liquidity shortfall through its mismanagement.

“Pôle emploi keeps asking us when we will be officially unemployed”

Staff representatives point out that, of the 8 million euros in debts initially posted by the plant, 6 million would be attributable to subsidiaries of MaxamCorp. Still according to them, the sudden end of trading activity linked to the site would also have thrown the accounts into the red. But, for the group’s lawyer, Maître Laurent Cotret, the reason is “A problem of profitability”. Employees also noticed that some insurance policies were due to expire on April 1. “They have been renewed since”, retorts the lawyer of MaxamCorp.

To increase the pressure, workers announced that no load of alkali will leave the site after March 12. The emptying will not resume until March 16, date of the final discussion on the PES. There remains uncertainty if the sphere is not emptied, after April 13. A deadline set by the commercial court which seems less tenable every day. Two hypotheses are envisaged: an extension of the liquidation or a requisition of the workers by the prefect. “In all cases, we will have to be insured and paid”, warns Stéphane Hugueny, the staff representative.

In the break room, the night shift meets the morning shift. Laughs erupt despite the gloomy atmosphere. “Pôle emploi keeps asking us when we will be officially unemployed”, Alain darkened, who had hitherto been round. As for his future, “We cannot answer them: we do not know ourselves”.