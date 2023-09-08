Trankov said that he had questions for the parents of Gorbacheva, who left home

Olympic champion and current Russian figure skating coach Maxim Trankov interview show OK! In touch” spoke about questions to the parents of figure skater Alina Gorbacheva who left home.

“A year ago, I read in an interview that the girl lives with a coach, and not with her mother. For me, even then there was a question – where is the guardianship, where is she looking, and how is it, why is there a small child – because there the coach is also a very young girl, ”Trankov said. In his opinion, guardianship should take up this matter.

On the evening of August 28, Gorbacheva, the reigning champion of Russia in women’s singles among juniors, left the rink and did not return home. It was clarified that before that she had a quarrel with coach Sofia Fedchenko, with whom she lived from the age of nine. The athlete was found on the evening of August 29 in the cinema of one of the shopping centers in Moscow.

After that, Artem Borshchev, Gorbacheva’s uncle, said that the athlete had a conflict with the coach. The reason was the weight of the skater.