Mexico City.- Max Verstappen could suggest what “community service” actions he should perform following F1’s sanction for inappropriate language in a press conference during the Singapore Grand Prix.

The authorities of the top category did not like how the Dutchman expressed himself when referring to his RB20 in free practice, when he said “that the car was screwed”, a car that has given Red Bull many headaches, and that is why he was punished, which is not the first because he has already been sanctioned previously.

For violating article 12.2.1.k of the International Sporting Code, the stewards determined that Max would have to do “work in the public interest.” The sanction was considered an exaggeration by other drivers, however, he must comply with it and he can recommend what actions to take to compensate for his lack, according to the portal lat.motorsport.com The world champion reacted as expected and in his subsequent meetings with the press he limited himself to responding with monosyllables or short phrases.

After the 2018 Brazilian GP, ​​Verstappen pushed Esteban Ocon after a move that the Dutchman considered risky when he was leading the race and then the FIA ​​imposed community service on him, which he had to reluctantly comply with, consisting of going to a racetrack where a Formula E race was being held in Marrakech and closely observing the work of the stewards.